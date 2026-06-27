Man United transfer news: Chido Obi 'in talks' over surprise Red Devils departure

By Matt Law | 27 Jun 2026 14:32 , Last updated: 27 Jun 2026 14:34

FC Koln are reportedly in discussions with Manchester United over the possibility of signing striker Chido Obi on loan during this summer's transfer window.

Obi made eight first-team appearances for Man United in the second half of the 2024-25 campaign following a high-profile academy move from Arsenal.

However, the 18-year-old was not involved with the senior side last term, with Man United deciding that his development would be best-served in the academy and at Under-21s level.

Obi has an impressive record of 19 goals in 40 appearances for Man United Under-21s, while he has struck 17 goals and registered two assists in 16 appearances for the club's Under-18s.

© Imago

Obi 'in talks' over loan move to FC Koln

The Denmark Under-21s international is seen as a potential future star at Old Trafford, but according to Football Insider, he could be heading out on loan this summer.

The report claims that Obi is in talks over a potential switch to FC Koln, where he would be given the chance to enjoy a regular run in the first team.

Obi was on the bench on one occasion for Man United in the Premier League last season, and there had been suggestions that he would be given greater exposure in 2026-27.

Man United do lack options when it comes to the centre-forward spot, with Joshua Zirkzee, who is the main back-up for Benjamin Sesko, potentially moving on.

However, the 20-time English champions are believed to be looking to sign an experienced player in the final third to support Sesko during the 2026-27 campaign.

© Imago

Would a loan move for Obi be a surprise?

Obi is not ready to be a regular at Man United, but a loan move to a Bundesliga club would still come as a surprise, and it could turn out to be tough if he does not hit the ground running.

A move to a Championship outfit might be more suitable for Obi, or potentially a switch to a lesser European league where the pressure would not be so intense.

Obi's sensational goalscoring form at academy level for Arsenal thrust him into the spotlight, and he now needs to kick on in order to prove himself at first-team level.