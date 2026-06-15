Ipswich Town summer transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for the Tractor Boys in 2026 window

By Carter White | 15 Jun 2026 14:51 , Last updated: 15 Jun 2026 14:51

After securing an immediate escape from the Championship, Ipswich Town are back in the Premier League.

The Tractor Boys are searching for a new manager following the departure of Kieran McKenna at the end of last season.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Ipswich's confirmed transfer activity for the 2026 summer window.

Ipswich confirmed transfers in: Summer 2026

Chuba Akpom (ST | £8m from Ajax)

Cedric Kipre (CB | £3.9m from Reims)

Ipswich confirmed transfers out: Summer 2026

Arijanet Muric (GK | £6m to Sassuolo)

Ashley Young (LB | Retired)

Conor Chaplin (AM) | Released)

Conor Townsend (LB) | Released)

Ipswich net spend: Summer 2026

Ipswich total spend summer 2026: £11.9m

Ipswich total income summer 2026: £6m

Ipswich net spend summer 2026: £5.9m

Latest Ipswich transfer rumours for summer 2026

In

© Iconsport / PA Images

CJ Egan Riley (Marseille)

Solly March (free agent)

Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal)

Out

© Iconsport / PA Images

Dan Neil (Rangers)

You can find a complete list of the latest Ipswich transfer rumours by clicking here

When does the 2026 summer transfer window open and close?

The summer transfer window opened on Monday, June 15 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first day of September.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 summer transfer window falls on Tuesday, September 1, with the window closing at 11pm GMT.