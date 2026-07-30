Preview: Basel vs Lausanne Sport - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 30 Jul 2026 18:27

Basel's quest for the Swiss Super League title continues on Saturday, when they welcome Lausanne Sport to St. Jakob-Park.

After every team in the division began their 2026-27 campaign last weekend, the hosts come into gameweek two in fifth place with three points, while the visitors are seventh with one point having drawn 1-1 with Grasshopper.

Match preview

Basel opened their season with a 1-0 success against Servette on July 25, though while they prevented their opponents from creating any big chances, they relied on a 78th-minute penalty to claim all three points.

The hosts' win will come as a welcome relief to fans, who witnessed the club succumb to five defeats in their final six league fixtures of 2025-26.

Bebbi were the dominant force in Switzerland for much of this century, winning 11 of the 14 titles on offer between 2003-04 and 2016-17, but their only title since came in 2024-25.

Head coach Stephan Lichtsteiner's side ended last season with a record of two losses, one draw and one victory in their final four home matches.

In that period, the hosts managed to score seven goals while conceding on nine occasions, and they will hope to earn just their second competitive clean sheet at St. Jakob-Park in 13 games.

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Lausanne Sport can have few complaints about their stalemate with Grasshopper considering they increasingly sacrificed any intent to attack as the game wore on, and the equaliser they conceded in the 81st minute felt inevitable.

The visitors will be devastated by the result considering their draw extended their winless streak in the league to five games, though it was at least the first time that they avoided defeat in that time.

Les bleu et blanc finished the regular 2025-26 season in ninth place with 39 points - they finished third in their relegation group - and they have now finished ninth, fifth and 10th since returning to the Swiss Super League in 2023–24.

Manager Luka Elsner's game against Grasshopper was his first competitive fixture in charge, and if he leads his side to victory on Saturday, it would be the club's second triumph in eight meetings with Basel, though a loss would be their third in that time.

Lausanne were beaten in all of their last four competitive away clashes, losing by a combined score of 11-1, and they ended the 2025-26 season with the fifth worst record on the road in terms of points collected (19).

Basel Swiss Super League form:

W

Lausanne Sport Swiss Super League form:

D

Team News

© Imago / Geisser

Basel know they will be without striker Kaio Eduardo until at least November due to a cruciate ligament injury, and his absence is likely to lead to a start for Zan Celar.

The centre-forward may be supported by former Liverpool and Bayern Munich star Xherdan Shaqiri, who could play ahead of a double pivot consisting of Metinho and Ludwig Thorell.

There are some concerns about left-back Moussa Cisse, who was forced off the pitch against Servette, and it would not be surprising to see Coleen Louis come into the XI.

Lausanne right-back Hamza Abdallah is the only injury absentee for this weekend's game, but he is set for a return in early September after missing out on action since December 2025 due to a knee issue.

Expect to see Brandon Soppy feature on the right side of defence, while Olivier Custodio and Jamie Roche are set to play in midfield.

Basel possible starting lineup:

Salvi; Tsunemoto, Daniliuc, Victory, Louis; Metinho, Thorell; Sow, Shaqiri, Otele; Celar

Lausanne Sport possible starting lineup:

Mastil; Soppy, Mouanga, Sow, Poaty; Custodio, Roche; Mendes, Lekoueiry, Butler-Oyedeji; Janneh

We say: Basel 2-0 Lausanne Sport

Basel will no doubt be seen as favourites on Saturday considering their opponents have often travelled poorly.

Lausanne rarely offered enough of a threat in the final third when playing away from home last term, and their lack of attacking intent in gameweek one of 2026-27 was also concerning ahead of a difficult second league fixture.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.