Preview: Colorado Rapids vs Austin FC - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 30 Jul 2026 18:22 , Last updated: 30 Jul 2026 18:25

Both Colorado Rapids and Austin FC will be looking to bounce back from defeats when they continue their respective MLS campaigns with a clash on Saturday.

Colorado are currently 13th in the Western Conference of the MLS, while Austin FC are 14th, with both teams struggling to get going during the current season.

Match preview

Colorado have a record of six wins, one draw and 10 defeats from their 17 league matches this season, with 19 points leaving them down in 13th spot in the Western Conference.

Matt Wells' side are only four points off ninth-placed Minnesota, though, so a lot could change in a short space of time, and this match represents a good chance to put three points on the board.

Colorado will enter this match off the back of a 1-0 defeat to St Louis City, but they did beat San Diego FC 1-0 in their last game in front of their own supporters.

The Rapids actually won the MLS Cup back in 2010, but a disappointing 2025 campaign saw them finish 11th in the Western Conference and 21st overall, failing to qualify for the playoffs.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Austin FC, meanwhile, were beaten 3-0 by Houston Dynamo last time out, but they did beat Seattle Sounders 3-1 on their return to action on July 22 following the season break.

It has been difficult for Los Verdes this season, with a record of four wins, five draws and eight defeats from their 17 matches leaving them down in 14th spot in the table on 17 points.

Davy Arnaud's side are two points behind Colorado heading into this match, demonstrating the importance of the contest.

Austin FC finished sixth in the Western Conference last season to qualify for the playoffs, but they failed to make it past the first round.

Colorado actually lead the overall head-to-head record between the two sides, winning five of their 11 matches, suffering four defeats, while there have also been two draws.

Colorado Rapids Major League Soccer form:

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Colorado Rapids form (all competitions):

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Austin FC Major League Soccer form:

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Team News

© Imago

Colorado will be without the services of former Arsenal defender Rob Holding, who was sent off in the 12th minute of the clash with St Louis City last time out.

As a result, there is expected to be a spot in the side for Miguel Navarro, who was introduced into the back four shortly after Holding had been given a red card.

The hosts will be missing three players through injury for this contest, with Theodore Ku-DiPietro, Zack Steffen and Jackson Travis all unavailable for selection.

As for Austin FC, two players will miss the match through injury, with Jon Bell and Mikkel Desler unavailable for selection.

Myrto Uzuni has scored six times in all competitions this season, and there will be another spot in the final third of the field for the 31-year-old.

Meanwhile, Brandon Vazquez could be given the nod at centre-forward despite the fact that the 27-year-old is still looking for his first goal of the campaign.

Colorado Rapids possible starting lineup:

Hansen; Cannon, Herrington, Navarro, Williams; Aaronson, Atencio, Ojerdiran; Yapi, Navarro, Sealy

Austin FC possible starting lineup:

Stuver; Hines-Ike, Svatok, Biro; Placheta, Wolff, Sanchez, Gallagher; Torres, Vazquez, Uzuni

We say: Colorado Rapids 1-1 Austin FC

Both teams have found it difficult to show consistency during the current season, and we are expecting a tight match to finish all square on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.