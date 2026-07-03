Live World Cup news today: Portugal vs. Croatia VAR drama as Cristiano Ronaldo dream continues

By Ben Knapton | 03 Jul 2026 07:38

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live World Cup 2026 news blog on Friday, July 3!

The end of the working week also spells the end of the round of 32, as the last three fixtures of the opening knockout round will be completed over the next 24 hours.

We also have a trio of matches from Thursday to react to, as well as the non-stop England watch ahead of their last-16 battle with Mexico next Monday.

World Cup 2026 news: What's happening on July 3?

One of Cristiano Ronaldo or Luka Modric was destined to end their careers without a World Cup trophy on Thursday night - barring an exceptional appearance in 2030 in their mid-40s - as Portugal and Croatia squared off in the headline event.

The former struck from the penalty spot after an Ivan Perisic opener, before Goncalo Ramos's stoppage-time strike proved decisive thanks to a last-gasp Josko Gvardiol equaliser being ruled out for offside after Igor Matanovic ostensibly flicked the ball onto the offside Manchester City defender.

Portugal's 2-1 win over Croatia preceded Switzerland easing past Algeria 2-0, and Spain earning a comprehensive 3-0 win over Austria to set up a tie with their Iberian neighbours.

Looking ahead at what is to come, the first of Friday's last-32 matches takes place at 7pm UK time and involves Group D runners-up Australia and Group G runners-up Egypt, who are locking horns at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Four hours later, reigning champions Argentina continue the defence of their crown in Miami Gardens, when they take on shock Group H runners-up Cape Verde in the mismatch of the knockout stage so far.

The last 32 then comes to a close at 2.30am UK time in Kansas City, when Group K winners Colombia and Group L runners-up Ghana square off at Arrowhead Stadium.