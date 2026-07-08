Arsenal transfer news: Gunners make 'significant' progress in bid to sign Mikel Arteta's 'top target'

By Lewis Blain | 08 Jul 2026 12:52

Arsenal are reportedly preparing to make their first official move for Mikel Arteta's leading summer transfer target.

The Gunners have been working behind the scenes on a potential deal for Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers, despite his enormous valuation.

Now, progress with the player's camp has given Arsenal growing confidence that a blockbuster move could be possible.

Arsenal make progress in race to sign Morgan Rogers

© Iconsport / SPI

Arsenal have made "significant" progress in talks with Rogers's representatives and are preparing to submit an opening bid to Aston Villa, according to TEAMtalk.

The Gunners have held discussions with the England international's camp over several weeks and increasingly believe that the Emirates Stadium is his preferred destination.

It comes amid further reports that the 23-year-old has become Arteta's 'top target' ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

Attention will now turn towards negotiations with Villa, who continue to publicly insist that Rogers is not for sale.

However, there is reportedly an acceptance behind the scenes that a record-breaking offer could force their hand. Sources believe any deal would need to surpass the £116 million Manchester City paid for Elliot Anderson and make Rogers the most expensive English player in history.

Chelsea remain interested in the 23-year-old, while City would reportedly welcome the opportunity to re-sign their former academy player. Manchester United and Liverpool are also monitoring developments, but Arsenal are currently viewed as the frontrunners.

Why has Mikel Arteta made Morgan Rogers his top target?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Rogers ticks several boxes for an Arsenal side looking to add another dimension to their attack.

The biggest attraction has to be his versatility, as the England international can operate from the left or centrally as a number 10, giving Arteta the freedom to rotate and reshape his attacking setup during games.

With Martin Odegaard and Eberechi Eze already capable of operating centrally, Rogers would likely be used primarily from the left, where his direct running and physicality could provide a different threat to Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

Crucially, he also offers the sort of proven end product that perhaps lets the Arsenal duo down at times. Rogers registered 14 goals and 12 assists during the 2025/26 season, while also playing a key role in Villa's Europa League triumph.

The transfer fee remains the obvious problem. Paying a mooted £130 million would represent an enormous and record commitment, but Arsenal are targeting a player who is Premier League-proven, still only 23 and capable of improving several positions.

If Arteta believes Rogers is the final major piece required to take his attack to another level, Arsenal's progress with the player himself could prove crucial. The considerably harder task will be convincing Villa to sell.