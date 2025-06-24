“Bitter” Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso will have “something to prove” in Thursday’s Club World Cup showdown with Man City following his failed transfer to the Etihad Stadium, Citizens expert Steven McInerney tells Sports Mole.

Manchester City expert Steven McInerney from Esteemed Kompany has suggested that Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso will have “something to prove” in Thursday’s Club World Cup showdown with the Citizens following his failed transfer to the Etihad Stadium.

Cambiaso was strongly linked with a move to Man City in the January transfer window and has admitted that he was flattered by the interest shown by Pep Guardiola’s side, but a switch to the Premier League club did not materialise and he is now “truly happy” to remain at Juve.

"Let's say [Man City] have almost unlimited financial resources - their ownership is incredibly wealthy - so I'm not surprised they've spent so much on the transfer market," the 25-year-old Italy international told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"In January, it was nice just to talk, but I'm happy to be here (at Juventus) and to wear this shirt. I was never really close anyway.

"It was nice and flattering to be linked with clubs like that, but I'll say it again. I'm truly happy to be playing here."

“Cambiaso will have something to prove” against Man City

Cambiaso, who has started both of Juventus’s first two group games at the Club World Cup, is expected to start again in their third and final Group G fixture against Man City, an important match for both clubs who will battle it out for top spot.

McInerney has labelled Cambiaso as a “jilted lover” who is “bitter” after Man City chose to ‘readjust’ their transfer plans in January - some reports have suggested that the Citizens were unwilling to meet Juve’s asking price in excess of €50m for the full-back.

“I think Cambiaso will have something to prove,” McInerney told Sports Mole. “It feels spicy that actually. That guy's bitter. He's talking about Man City a lot and he's talking about City's unlimited money and they can do what they want.

“It was very, very unspoken, but everyone knew that Cambiaso was close to potentially joining Man City in January - it's not a secret, it was very obvious.

“For whatever reason, City have readjusted and changed their plans and I think he's definitely put out a little bit. He's spoken about City a lot in the press recently and the comments do seem a little bit like a jilted lover, which is fine, but he'll have something to prove.”

Ait-Nouri, Reijnders, Cherki tipped to start against Juventus

After deciding against a move for Cambiaso, Man City spent around £180m on four new players in January and have since revamped their squad with four more fresh faces this summer, including the £33m arrival of left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 24-year-old made his full debut for the Citizens in a thumping 6-0 win over Al-Ain on Monday, and McInerney has tipped the Algerian to retain his starting spot against Juventus.

McInerney has also backed fellow new recruits Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki to start, with Man City needing to win on Thursday to secure top spot as Juve currently sit ahead of them in Group G on goals scored.

“I don't know if Guardiola will pick his strongest side, but it'll definitely be a refined take on it based off the past two games,” said McInerney.

“I'm expecting to see all the new signings start. Ait-Nouri will definitely start at left-back, Reijnders will definitely start in midfield.

“I think we'll probably see Cherki playing off [Erling] Haaland, which is where he looked much more comfortable as opposed to the sort of false nine role he played in the prior game (against Wydad AC).

Will Guardiola go strong in important Juve clash?

“Rodri won't [start]. I don't think he's quite there yet unfortunately. I think Guardiola wants to give him a little bit more time to get his rhythm.

“[Josko] Gvardiol will almost certainly play inside Ait-Nouri at left centre-back and I’m expecting [Ruben] Dias to come back into the side.

“It will probably be [Matheus] Nunes [at right-back], but it might be [Abdukodir] Khusanov who got a game at right-back against Al-Ain. It will be one of those two.

“I’d guess Reijnders and probably [Ilkay] Gundogan and Cherki would be the midfield. Foden could play there, he was good [against Al-Ain] in his cameo. He came on and was full of life. He probably should have scored a couple of goals if I'm being honest.

“I'm expecting to see a team that Guardiola thinks could do something later on the tournament, a combination of those players.”

McInerney has also given his thoughts on the possibility of Man City facing either Real Madrid - a team Guardiola’s men have played against in each of the last four Champions League seasons - Red Bull Salzburg or Al-Hilal in the last 16.