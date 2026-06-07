Preview: Brazil Women vs USA Women - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 08 Jun 2026 00:10 , Last updated: 08 Jun 2026 00:45

Brazil Women will take on USA Women for the second time in four days when the two sides face off in Tuesday's friendly in Fortaleza.

The Stars and Stripes will be looking for a response after suffering a 2-1 defeat in Saturday's clash in Sao Paulo.

Match preview

Brazil are just one year away from hosting the first Women's World Cup to take place in South America.

As the hosts, the Selecao are guaranteed a spot in the 32-team tournament, but that does not mean they can afford to rest on their laurels in their preparation for their bid to win the tournament for the very first time.

The nine-time Copa America Femenina champions have certainly built confidence and momentum with a run of four consecutive victories since losing to Mexico and Venezuela in March.

After cruising past South Korea and Zambia, Brazil rounded off their April schedule with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Canada, before they returned to action with an impressive 2-1 success against the USA.

The contest in Sao Paulo produced all three goals inside a thrilling opening 15-minute period, with Taina Maranhao cancelling out Sophia Wilson's opener before Bia Zaneratto scored what proved to be the winner, making it back-to-back wins in meetings with USA after prevailing by the same 2-1 scoreline in San Jose last year.

Brazil will be targeting another strong defensive display in Tuesday's fixture, having conceded no more than one goal in any of their last five internationals.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Unlike Brazil, the USA are not guaranteed a spot in the 2027 Women's World Cup, although they are widely expected to meet the entry requirements by achieving the final four place in the CONCACAF W Championship later this year.

Their current focus will be on returning to winning ways after suffering a 2-1 defeat in their first away game since November 2024.

Prior to Saturday's loss, USA had recorded five victories and just one defeat in 2026, including two wins and one loss in three consecutive meetings with Japan in March.

Overall, Emma Hayes boasts an impressive record as USA head coach, having overseen 32 wins, two draws and five defeats since taking over the reins ahead of the 2024 Olympics.

The former Chelsea boss has never overseen back-to-back defeats in her tenure as USA boss, with the country last suffering a run of two or more defeats in October/November 2022.

Hayes's side also tend to trouble the scorers, having scored in 25 successive matches since drawing a blank in a goalless draw with England in November 2024 (W20, L5).

Brazil form:

L L W W W W

USA form:

W W W L W L

Team News

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Despite seeing his team prevail on Saturday, Arthur Elias may decide to make a few changes in an effort to assess his squad, as well as taking into account the short turnaround between games.

Aline Gomes and Lauren could come into the backline, while Ana Victoria is an option to start in the middle of the park.