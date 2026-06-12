Japan lineup vs. Netherlands: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 Group F clash as Moriyasu makes tight midfield call

By Jonathan O'Shea | 12 Jun 2026 17:44

Ultimately aiming to break new ground at World Cup 2026, in-form Japan will start their Group F campaign by meeting in the Netherlands in Dallas on Sunday.

Targeting their first-ever run past the last 16 stage, Samurai Blue kick off with a tough test against one of Europe's top teams, having just lost their captain to injury.

Japan's midfield heartbeat and captain Wataru Endo recently announced his international retirement after failing to fully recover from a foot injury, joining key winger Kaoru Mitoma on the sidelines.

Still, head coach Hajime Moriyasu has plenty of options available to replace both men, with Takefusa Kubo, Daizen Maeda and Junya Ito all vying to start in Mitoma's absence.

Without Endo, Leeds United midfielder Ao Tanaka faces competition from Kaishu Sano to partner Daichi Kamada in the engine room.

Moriyasu's favoured central striker is Ayase Ueda, who recorded eight goals and two assists in AFC qualifying, but rising star Keisuke Goto - one of several Bundesliga-based players - is an alternative option.

Heavily linked with a switch to the Premier League, Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki remains his nation's number one despite missing a big chunk of last season with a hand injury.

Japan possible starting lineup: Suzuki; Taniguchi, Watanabe, H. Ito; Doan, Kamada, Tanaka, Nakamura; J. Ito, Kubo; Ueda

> Click here to see how the Netherlands could line up against Japan