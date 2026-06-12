Netherlands lineup vs. Japan: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 Group F clash as Koeman faces striker decision

By Jonathan O'Shea | 12 Jun 2026 17:22

Starting another quest to claim football's greatest prize, the Netherlands will face Japan in their World Cup 2026 opener on Sunday.

Heading into a tough Group F showdown with Asia's top team, head coach Ronald Koeman has a fairly settled XI, but two major decisions must be made.

First-choice goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen suffered a bruised hip in Oranje's final World Cup warm-up against Uzbekistan, which was played behind closed doors in New York; so, Mark Flekken and Robin Roefs are on standby.

Only a pair of Cody Gakpo penalties defeated the White Wolves at Icahn Stadium, and the Liverpool forward is one of Koeman's certain starters, along with clubmate and national captain Virgil van Dijk.

However, there remains some debate about who should lead the Netherlands' attack, with all-time top scorer Memphis Depay short of peak form and fitness.

Though the 32-year-old scored eight goals in qualifying, Donyell Malen has excelled since moving to Roma and is Serie A's top scorer this calendar year.

Elsewhere, Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber was forced to withdraw due to injury, so Denzel Dumfries is set to feature on the right side of a familiar back four, with Micky Van de Ven favoured over Nathan Ake on the opposite flank.

In the Dutch engine room, Frenkie de Jong and Ryan Gravenberch will provide a double pivot; Tijjani Reijnders faces competition from Justin Kluivert and Teun Koopmeiners to start as the most advanced midfielder.

Netherlands possible starting lineup: Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Hecke, Van Dijk, Van de Ven; De Jong, Gravenberch; Summerville, Reijnders, Gakpo; Depay

> Click here to see how Japan could line up against the Netherlands