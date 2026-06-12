Netherlands vs. Japan: Head-to-head record and past meetings before World Cup 2026 clash

By Jonathan O'Shea | 12 Jun 2026 18:25 , Last updated: 12 Jun 2026 18:44

As both teams prepare for Sunday's World Cup 2026 clash in Dallas, the Netherlands and Japan have very little shared history.

Here, Sports Mole takes an look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between them.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 3

Netherlands wins: 2

Draws: 1

Japan wins: 0

The Netherlands and Japan have faced each other just three times at senior international level, with each meeting coming this century.

The nations' first encounter was won comfortably by Oranje, who scored three times in the second half of a September 2009 friendly, through Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, Wesley Sneijder and Robin van Persie.

A few months later, in South Africa, the stakes were much higher, as they convened again at the 2010 World Cup. On that occasion, Sneijder struck the only goal in Durban before his team went all the way to the final.

Nearly three years on, the pair were pitched together again, as Japan finally scored their first goals versus the Dutch national side.

A pre-World Cup friendly fixture in neutral Genk produced an entertaining 2-2 draw, after Samurai Blue fought back from behind: Yuya Osako and Keisuke Honda replied once Rafael van der Vaart and Arjen Robben had put the Netherlands in front.

Previous meetings

Nov 16, 2013: Japan 2-2 Netherlands (International Friendlies)

Jun 19, 2010: Netherlands 1-0 Japan (World Cup)

Sep 05, 2009: Netherlands 3-0 Japan (International Friendlies)

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