Swansea City summer transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Vitor Matos' side in 2026 window

By Joshua Cole | 15 Jun 2026 09:10

Swansea City ended the 2025–26 Championship campaign in 11th place with 64 points, maintaining the same position from the previous season, though accumulating three points more.

The Swans entered the season with Alan Sheehan as head coach, a position he held from the previous season until departing in November 2025 after a poor start, resulting in the arrival of Vitor Matos, who brought some notable improvement, boasting the fourth-best home record from that point forward with 30 points from 15 games.

The team won 14 of the 30 Championship games under Matos, making it a 46 per cent win rate under the Portuguese, a rate they will hope to improve on next season by bringing in more quality players to push for promotion.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Swansea City's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 summer transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Swansea City confirmed transfers in: Summer 2026

Leo Walta (AM | £3m from Sirius)

Stephen Welsh (CB | Free from Celtic)

Swansea City confirmed transfers out: Summer 2026

No deals yet!

Swansea City net spend: Summer 2026

Swansea City total spend summer 2026: £3m

Swansea City total income summer 2026: £0m

Swansea City net spend summer 2026: £3m

Latest Swansea City transfer rumours for summer 2026

In

© Iconsport / Credit Marcin Calak / Alamy

Dom Ballard (Leyton Orient)

Mate Tuboly (Dunajska Streda)

Adama Sidibeh (Stockport County)

Out

© Imago / Sportimage

Ethan Galbraith (West Ham, Wrexham)

Zan Vipotnik (Sporting Lisbon, Brighton & Hove Albion)

You can find a complete list of the latest Swansea City transfer rumours by clicking here



When does the 2026 summer transfer window open and close?

The summer transfer window opened on Monday, June 15 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first day of September.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 summer transfer window falls on Tuesday, September 1, with the window closing at 11pm GMT.

