Aston Villa transfer news: Unai Emery 'expresses' surprise interest in Real Madrid star

Aston Villa have reportedly identified Real Madrid attacker Endrick as a surprise transfer target.

Although there have been four first-team incomings and outgoings during the summer window, Unai Emery is far from finished in the transfer market.

The Spaniard will acknowledge that more first-team stars could depart Villa Park, while a Villa chief has confirmed that a former Tottenham Hotspur star is on their radar.

There is also an argument that Villa do not require another player who can play down the middle of the attack, a consequence of 17-year-old Brian Madjo now being eligible to play competitive fixtures.

Nevertheless, as per AS, that has not stopped Villa emerging as a potential destination for Endrick.

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Aston Villa, Serie A giant join Endrick race

The Brazil international is back at the Bernabeu having contributed eight goals and eight assists from 21 appearances on loan at Lyon.

However, there are question marks over how regularly he will be used by Jose Mourinho should he stay at Los Blancos for 2026-27.

Endrick is allegedly conscious of being third choice for a role as a number nine, while Mourinho has also indicated that he would prefer to work with a relatively smaller squad.

Although Endrick's versatility makes him a valuable option, the 20-year-old needs more starts to continue adapting to European football.

He remains with just nine starts in a Real Madrid shirt, such leading to his intention to explore all options.

Clubs competing in the Champions League is said to be a specific requirement should he leave Real Madrid on loan, with Roma also monitoring the situation.

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Do Aston Villa need Endrick?

In Ollie Watkins, Tammy Abraham and Madjo, Villa have three different profiles for their number nine role.

That said, Endrick would become a serious option if he is used on the right flank or as a number 10.

Assuming that Evann Guessand and Leon Bailey both leave Villa Park before the end of the summer window, Emery desperately needs a new right-winger who strengthens his first XI, not just the squad.

Endrick played 12 times for Lyon in that particular role, highlighting his recent experience outside of playing further forward and more centrally.