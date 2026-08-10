Transfer news and rumours: Everton agree surprise swap deal, Nottingham Forest plot £25m midfield hijack

Another busy day in the transfer market sees several Premier League clubs continue to make moves ahead of the new season, with a surprise swap deal completed and several high-profile pursuits gathering pace.

Sports Mole takes a look at the latest transfer rumours and developments from across the Premier League this morning.

Ipswich submit bid for Exequiel Palacios

© Iconsport / ANP

Ipswich Town have reportedly made an official offer for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Exequiel Palacios.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims the Argentina international is one of Ipswich's key targets as he prepares to leave the Bundesliga club this summer.

The Tractor Boys face competition for the 27-year-old, with four other clubs from the Premier League and Bundesliga also understood to be in the race.

Palacios has spent the last four-and-a-half years at Leverkusen, making more than 150 appearances for the German side and playing a key role in their historic 2023/24 double-winning campaign.

However, his time at the BayArena now appears to be coming to an end, with Ipswich looking to take advantage of his availability.

Everton set to complete surprise Dwight McNeil swap deal

© Imago / Sportimage

Everton and Crystal Palace have reportedly agreed a surprise swap deal involving Dwight McNeil and Brennan Johnson.

According to Romano, the two clubs have reached a full agreement, with McNeil moving to Palace and Johnson heading in the opposite direction to Goodison Park.

Both players are due to undergo their respective medicals today, with the transfers now considered effectively complete.

?? Breaking: Swap deal agreed between Everton and Crystal Palace, here we go!



Dwight McNeil joins #CPFC and Brennan Johnson joins #EFC, everything done and medical starting today for both. ? pic.twitter.com/tCt0w3XhUd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2026

Johnson leaves Palace after helping the club establish themselves among the Premier League's top sides, while McNeil brings Premier League experience to Oliver Glasner's squad.

For Everton, the arrival of Johnson gives David Moyes another attacking option as he continues to reshape his squad ahead of the new campaign.

Nottingham Forest eye Arne Engels hijack

© Imago

Nottingham Forest are reportedly considering a late move to hijack West Ham United's pursuit of Celtic midfielder Arne Engels.

According to new reports, Forest remain long-term admirers of the Belgium international after seeing multiple bids rejected during the closing stages of the January transfer window.

West Ham have already submitted two offers for the 22-year-old, with their latest proposal believed to be worth around £20 million, but Celtic are holding out for a larger fee in the region of £25 million.

Forest could now return to their previous interest, with the club having significant funds available following Elliot Anderson's £116 million move to Manchester City.

The Hammers are currently regarded as the frontrunners and are expected to make another offer, but Forest's renewed interest could throw another twist into the race for the highly-rated midfielder.