Liverpool transfer news: Reds to 'enter race' for £43m midfielder after sealing Ronald Araujo swoop

Liverpool could be ready to return to the midfield market as new boss Andoni Iraola looks to continue reshaping his squad ahead of the new season.

The Reds look to be investing heavily in defence and out wide, with Ronald Araujo and Bradley Barcola set to add further quality and versatility.

But AS Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara could now emerge as another major target, with the Merseyside outfit among the Premier League clubs monitoring his situation.

Liverpool set to target Lamine Camara swoop

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Liverpool are among the clubs keeping a close eye on Lamine Camara as Monaco prepare for a potential sale of the Senegal international.

According to reports from France, Monaco are demanding €50 million (£43 million) for the 22-year-old, who has established himself as one of their most consistent midfielders since joining from Metz in 2024.

Camara made 30 appearances in all competitions last season, contributing one goal and four assists, while his tireless performances have made him an increasingly attractive option to Premier League clubs.

Crystal Palace have already submitted a concrete offer, while Nottingham Forest are preparing a proposal of their own. Manchester United and Liverpool, meanwhile, remain interested and are monitoring the situation before deciding whether to make a formal move. The latter could 'enter the race' once they get deals for Araujo and Barcola over the line.

Monaco are under no pressure to accept a discount. Camara is contracted until 2029, and the club are looking to complete another major sale after Maghnes Akliouche's move to Paris Saint-Germain. The Ligue 1 side have already identified Cruz Azul midfielder Erik Lira as a potential replacement should Camara depart.

Why midfield must be a priority for Andoni Iraola

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Liverpool's need for another midfielder could become increasingly obvious if Curtis Jones completes his expected departure from Anfield.

Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister remain excellent options, but neither consistently operated at their absolute best last season, while Liverpool lack genuine competition for both roles when injuries, suspensions or fatigue become factors.

That is where Camara could make sense.

The Senegal international offers energy, defensive intensity and the ability to cover ground, while his technical quality means he is more than simply a ball-winner. At just 22, he would also fit the profile of a player capable of developing under Iraola rather than simply providing a short-term solution.

Liverpool are looking to strengthen significantly this summer, and their midfield still looks like an area where greater depth and competition would be beneficial.

A £43 million investment is not insignificant, especially with other areas of the squad requiring attention, but Camara's age, experience and physical profile could make him a smart addition.

If Jones leaves, the Reds should be looking to replace both his squad role and the competition he provides, and Camara could tick plenty of those boxes.