Liverpool transfer news: Andoni Iraola sent clear Cody Gakpo demand after £70m Tottenham reveal

Liverpool and Cody Gakpo have reached the point where a natural parting of the ways is best for both parties, a Reds Champions League winner has exclusively told Sports Mole.

The Netherlands international was frequently criticised by Liverpool fans last season for perpetual inconsistency in attack, having only managed an indifferent nine goals and six assists in 52 games in all tournaments.

Gakpo is now facing added competition for starts on the left from new signing Victor Munoz, while Liverpool are also still pushing to bring Bradley Barcola to the club from Paris Saint-Germain.

As a result, Gakpo's long-term future is the subject of increasing uncertainty, and both Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United have been credited with a serious interest in the 27-year-old.

Liverpool have reportedly set Gakpo's asking price at £70m given that he has three years left on his contract, and Dietmar Hamann feels that the Dutchman's time at Anfield has now run its course.

Liverpool Champions League winner makes Cody Gakpo transfer prediction

© Iconsport / Daniel Derajinski/Icon Sport, Azzuu

"He's been there a long time now, and I think that over the years he's been a very good player for Liverpool," Hamann told Sports Mole on behalf of MrQ, one of the UK's top casino sites.

"But sometimes you just get a feeling it comes to a halt, it comes to an end, and I think with him you get the feeling that maybe he needs a fresh challenge.

"Maybe if they part ways, it's best for both parties. And if there was a taker, and I'm sure there's a lot of interest in him, then it might be best because sometimes when you've been successful at a club and won trophies, sometimes it's best for both parties to part ways when the time is right. And I think with Gakpo, I get that feeling.

"Spurs bought an awful lot of players recently, but they have always bought players who, in the past, couldn't really fulfil the expectations placed on them at the start of the season.

"The same goes for Newcastle. They're pretty high up in the wage bill, but they very badly underperformed last season, so they need players. I think they are two fantastic clubs who could potentially look at Gakpo and will want to go well for the next season.

"And you've seen with Luis Diaz what sometimes a change of scenery can do for you. He's been a brilliant player for Bayern Munich last season. So, yes, Gakpo to Spurs or Newcastle, I can see that happening."

Tottenham or Newcastle: Which club needs Cody Gakpo more?

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Tottenham have been credited with a more serious interest in Gakpo, a consequence of losing both Xavi Simons and Wilson Odobert to severe knee injuries while Manor Solomon and Mikey Moore prepare to join West Ham United and Koln respectively.

However, Mathys Tel has looked dangerous on the left-hand side in pre-season, while Richarlison could also be deployed on the same flank if Dominic Solanke starts down the middle.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have only replaced Anthony Gordon with a 20-year-old Bazoumana Toure, although Anthony Elanga at least avoided a serious injury after being stretchered off in Saturday's friendly against Valencia.

Therefore, the Magpies have a more pressing need to sign an experienced, ready-made winger, one who has come up with 32 goals and 18 assists during his Premier League career.

Didi Hamann was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of MrQ.