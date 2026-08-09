Preview: Saburtalo Tbilisi vs Larne - prediction, team news, lineups

Everything is still to play for in Tbilisi after a goalless first leg, as Saburtalo Tbilisi and Larne meet again at the Mikheil Meskhi Stadium on Tuesday in the second leg of the Europa League third qualifying round, with a place in the play-off round the prize for whoever comes out on top.

Gary Haveron’s side must find a way to score away from home to keep their European campaign alive, but a front line that has failed to find the net in three consecutive matches makes that task a daunting one.

Match preview

The first leg at Inver Park produced a tense, goalless affair, with Saburtalo keeping a clean sheet despite making fewer goal attempts - four to Larne’s 11, though Andrey Demchenko’s side controlled large portions of the contest with 65 per cent possession.

With the tie perfectly poised and no goals separating the sides, Tuesday’s second leg is effectively a one-off match, and both clubs will know that the next goal scored could prove decisive.

Demchenko’s side have drawn their last two matches and have taken just one win, three draws and one defeat from their last five outings across all competitions.

Domestically, Saburtalo are second in the Erovnuli Liga with 34 points from 19 matches, one point behind leaders Rustavi, who have played a game more.

The Georgian side began this season’s European campaign in the Champions League qualifiers before being dropped into the Europa League path following a second qualifying round defeat to Slovan Bratislava, and Demchenko will be determined to make the most of the second opportunity presented to them.

© Imago / Branislav Racko

Larne, meanwhile, enter Tuesday’s second leg without a goal in three consecutive matches - a run that stretches back through their most recent qualifying fixtures and represents the defining challenge facing Haveron’s side if they are to pull off an away upset in Georgia.

The Northern Irish side’s Champions League campaign ended heavily, with a 4-0 first-leg home defeat to Red Star Belgrade followed by a 5-0 loss on the road in the second leg.

Larne won the Irish Premiership last season, though their new NIFL Premiership campaign is yet to get underway, with their opening weekend fixture postponed.

Both clubs will be leaving nothing on the pitch at the Mikheil Meskhi Stadium, with progression to the Europa League play-off round at stake.

Saburtalo Tbilisi qualifying form:

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Saburtalo Tbilisi form (all competitions):

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Larne qualifying form:

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Team News

© Imago / Inpho Photography

Saburtalo have no significant injury concerns reported ahead of the second leg, and Demchenko is expected to name a strong lineup given the stakes.

Giorgi Makaridze is set to start in goal, with Aleksandre Amisulashvili, Giorgi Kobuladze, Jemali-Giorgi Jinjolava and Vahid Selimovic forming the defensive unit in front of him.

Bakar Kardava, Nikoloz Dadiani and Giorgi Kutsia are expected to feature in midfield and provide the creative link between defence and attack.

Andria Bartishvili, Nika Sikharulashvili and Zviad Nachkebia are set to lead the attacking threat for the hosts, with the trio looking to break the deadlock that has defined both legs so far.

For Larne, Tomas Cosgrove, Dan Bent, Matt Ridley and Aaron Donnelly are all in contention to start at the back, providing cover for goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson.

Ronan Doherty, Christopher Gallagher, Sean Graham and Dylan Sloan could slot into midfield, while Montel Gibson, Jordan McEneff and Matthew Lusty are expected to lead the attack for the visitors.

Haveron will need at least one of that forward line to rediscover their scoring touch if Larne are to extend their European adventure past Tuesday.

Saburtalo Tbilisi possible starting lineup:

Makaridze; Kobuladze, Amisulashvili, Selimovic, Jinjolava; Dadiani, Kutsia; Bartishvili, Sikharulashvili, Nachkebia

Larne possible starting lineup:

Ferguson; Cosgrove, Bent, Ridley, Donnelly; Doherty, Gallagher, Graham; Sloan; Lusty, Gibson

We say: Saburtalo Tbilisi 1-0 Larne

Saburtalo dominated possession in the first leg away from home, and on their own turf at the Mikheil Meskhi Stadium they will be even more difficult to break down.

With Larne yet to score in three outings and facing a side that controlled 65 per cent of the ball in Northern Ireland, the momentum and the home advantage both point firmly in the same direction.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.