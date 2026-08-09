Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'handed boost' in pursuit of ex-Arsenal striker

Tottenham Hotspur may have received a significant boost in their pursuit of USA striker Folarin Balogun during the summer transfer window.

It has already been a hugely ambitious window for Spurs, who have spent around £240m on new arrivals, but Roberto De Zerbi remains keen to add further firepower before the new Premier League campaign gets underway.

The Tottenham boss is searching for another striker and has reportedly been offered the opportunity to sign Balogun, who enhanced his reputation with three goals in four appearances for the United States at the 2026 World Cup.

Balogun came through the youth ranks at Arsenal but struggled to establish himself in the senior side, scoring just two goals in 10 appearances.

The USA international subsequently joined Monaco in the summer of 2023 and has since found the net 31 times in 91 appearances for the French club.

Tottenham receive boost in Folarin Balogun chase

© Imago / IMAGO / Belga

According to Football Insider, Balogun is open to leaving Monaco this summer following his impressive World Cup campaign, a development that could encourage Tottenham to explore a potential deal.

Spurs could soon require additional firepower if either Dominic Solanke or Richarlison departs, with both forwards having been linked with moves away from North London.

Balogun's representatives have reportedly approached Tottenham through intermediaries to explore the possibility of bringing the 25-year-old back to the Premier League.

However, there is no suggestion that a transfer is imminent, with Balogun understood to be just one of several attacking options currently being considered by De Zerbi.

Folarin Balogun or Cody Gakpo: Who should Tottenham sign?

© Imago

Spurs have also been heavily linked with Liverpool attacker Cody Gakpo, and the Netherlands international would undoubtedly bring another dimension to De Zerbi's frontline.

Gakpo offers the kind of versatility managers crave, capable of operating as a centre-forward or drifting in from the left, giving Spurs another tactical weapon as they attempt to build a more potent attack.

However, Liverpool have little appetite for losing one of their key attackers, particularly with the Reds already short of options in the final third.

It would reportedly take a fee in the region of £70m to convince Liverpool to sell Gakpo, making Balogun a potentially more attainable alternative if Tottenham decide they want another striker.