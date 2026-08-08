Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta suffers blow as Gunners need 'historical' green light to sign £42m Premier League star

Arsenal need Tottenham Hotspur to make a historical decision if they are to sign Cristian Romero, the newest report has revealed.

The Gunners announced the signing of midfielder Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United on Saturday, and he will be a significant boost to the club ahead of the 2026-27 Premier League season.

Mikel Arteta will almost certainly look to strengthen his squad further before deadline day on September 1, though while many fans are keen on attacking additions, the Londoners are reportedly on the lookout for defensive reinforcements.

It came as surprising news to hear that Tottenham centre-back Romero had been linked with a move to the Emirates given the fierce rivalry the two sides share.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Spurs must make a historical decision to sell to the Gunners if Arsenal are to buy Romero, who was signed permanently by the Lilywhites in 2022 from Atalanta for £42.5m.

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Cristian Romero transfer news: Should Arsenal sign Spurs defender?

One of the reasons Arsenal have been linked with Romero has been the fact that William Saliba is set to miss the next few months due to a back injury.

Romero is strong with the ball, though he is far more aggressive than Saliba, and his playstyle is arguably far too similar to that of Gabriel Magalhaes.

The Argentinian has serious disciplinary and injury issues, with the 28-year-old having only once started at least 27 games in the Premier League in his five seasons at Spurs.

There is also the glaring problem that the defender currently plays for Arsenal's biggest rivals, and though the Gunners did sign Sol Campbell following the expiry of his Tottenham contract in 2001, it remains to be seen if Romero would be warmly welcomed by fans at the Emirates.

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Arsenal centre-backs: Does Mikel Arteta need a William Saliba replacement?

Though Arsenal may sign a centre-back before the closure of the transfer window, they may not need another central defender considering they already possess a number of options to fill in for Saliba.

Piero Hincapie, Riccardo Calafiori, Ben White and Jurrien Timber all had considerable experience playing as centre-backs prior to arriving at the Emirates, while the Gunners still have Cristhian Mosquera in their ranks.

Saliba will also return before the end of the year, and signing a player like Romero could unnecessarily bloat the squad, especially given there are several options for the backline already.