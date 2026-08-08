Liverpool vs. Monaco: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for pre-season friendly at Anfield

As their Premier League opener approaches, Liverpool will welcome Ligue 1's Monaco to Anfield for a friendly on Sunday.

Andoni Iraola's Reds enjoyed a productive pre-season tour of the United States, though they did close it out with a 4-2 defeat against Leeds United on August 2.

As for Filipe Luis's Monegasques, they come into this clash hoping to build on Thursday's 1-0 win over Getafe.

Here, Sports Mole provides all you need to know about how to watch Liverpool face Monaco on Sunday.

What time does Liverpool vs. Monaco kick off?

This match will kick off at 2:30pm UK time, on Sunday, August 9.

Where is Liverpool vs. Monaco being played?

Monaco will travel to face Liverpool at their iconic stadium, Anfield, which has been home to the Reds since 1892.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Monaco in the UK

TV channels

The game will be broadcast live on LFCTV - a premium channel available via Sky and Virgin for an additional £7 per month.

Online streaming

Alternatively, supporters can stream the action live via Liverpool's All Red Video service, which costs £4.99 per month and offers a 14-day free trial.

Highlights

Goals will be posted by the LFC X (formerly Twitter) account, and highlights will be uploaded to the Liverpool FC YouTube channel later in the day.

What is at stake for Liverpool and Monaco?

Sunday's friendly marks Iraola's inaugural appearance in the home dugout at Anfield, and he will be keen to make a strong first impression.

The Reds will also have the likes of summer signing Victor Munoz and captain Virgil van Dijk available, so fans are anticipating a stronger showing than the squad delivered against Leeds in Chicago.

Meanwhile, former Atletico Madrid and Chelsea defender Luis took charge of Monaco back in June, and has overseen two wins, one draw and one defeat during his four matches so far.

The 40-year-old will be hoping to see his team adapting further to his demands at Anfield, where Les Monegasques' toughest test of the summer awaits.