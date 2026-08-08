Preview: Santa Clara vs Nacional - prediction, team news, lineups

Santa Clara and Nacional will close out the opening round of the 2026-27 Primeira Liga when both sides go head to head at Estadio de Sao Miguel on Monday evening.

The Azorean hosts are looking to return to European contention this time following a relatively disappointing 13th-placed finish in the 2025-26 Portuguese top-flight table, while the Madeira visitors ended 14th in the standings.

Match preview

Santa Clara went from a historic fifth-place finish on their immediate return to the top flight in 2024-25 to battling for survival last term, a situation that resulted in a change at the helm as Petit replaced Vasco Matos in February.

While the first few weeks did not prove particularly fruitful for the incoming manager, he was eventually able to guide the side to safety, picking up 19 points from the final 14 games of the campaign following his arrival.

In a summer window that has seen more than half of the division change managers, Petit remains among the minority to have retained their position, and he enters his first full season at the helm looking to steer the side back towards the upper reaches of the table.

As far as preparation for the new season is concerned, Santa Clara look ready for the task ahead, having enjoyed an impressive pre-season campaign where they remained unbeaten across five outings, winning four, including a 3-0 victory over Arouca last time out.

Kicking off the campaign in front of their own supporters offers an opportunity for a strong start, and the Azoreans will be looking to make the most of that at a ground where they collected around 67% of their total tally of 36 points last term.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Nacional have finished 14th in back-to-back campaigns since returning to Portugal's elite in 2024-25 and will be looking for a more comfortable placement this time around, having flirted with relegation last season.

The White-and-Blacks secured outright survival thanks in no small part to a run of four wins in their final seven matches (L3), leaving them four points clear of 16th-placed Casa Pia, before manager Tiago Margarido departed by mutual agreement at the end of the campaign.

Appointed on May 26, Joao Giao will be aiming for a winning start in his first competitive match with the Madeira club, although his side failed to record a victory in any of their six pre-season friendlies (D3, L3).

There is also little to encourage Nacional from recent history in this fixture, given the White-and-Blacks have failed to win any of their last three meetings with Santa Clara, while losing on both of their visits to the Azores in that stretch without scoring.

That said, the Madeira outfit picked up just 14 points from their 17 away league outings last term, losing nine of those matches, a record that does not bode well for a team looking to kick off the campaign on a positive note.

Santa Clara pre-season friendlies form:

W

W

W

D

W

Nacional pre-season friendlies form:

L

D

D

D

L

Team News

© Imago

Santa Clara saw one of their most prolific players from last season depart, with joint top scorer Gabriel Silva moving to Braga, although the club have made several additions across the squad.

One of those arrivals is goalkeeper Lucas Franca, who signed from Nacional and is set to face his former employers this weekend, while Fernando could lead the line.

Vinicius, who was also the team's joint leading scorer in last season's Primeira Liga with six goals alongside Silva, will be the one to watch and he is likely to operate from the flank.

Nacional's transfer window has been characterised by significant squad turnover, with an extensive number of departures offset by a good number of arrivals, including Wesley Gasolina and Markus Jensen.

Jesus Ramirez, who scored 18 league goals for Nacional last term, has sealed a move to newly-promoted Turkish side Corum FK, leaving the visitors without their most potent attacking option ahead of the campaign opener.

With the Venezuelan's departure now confirmed, 23-year-old Brazilian forward Pablo Ruan is the most likely candidate to fill the void in the number nine role at Estadio de Sao Miguel this weekend.

Santa Clara possible starting lineup:

Franca; Calila, Lima, Fernandes, Romao; Rocha Tavares, Ribeiro; Vasconcelos, Sorriso, Vinicius; Fernando

Nacional possible starting lineup:

Marin; De la Cruz, Leo Santos, Ze Vitor, Jose Gomes; M Dias, Liziero; Daniel Junior, Iseppe, Jensen; Ruan

We say: Santa Clara 1-0 Nacional

This fixture has been a tight one in recent times, with no more than one side finding the net in four of the last five meetings, and that could play out here once again given the visitor’s recent attacking struggles.

Nacional have lost their last two pre-season outings and failed to score in each of their last three matches, and we expect them to struggle against a Santa Clara side carrying impressive momentum from their summer exhibition matches.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.