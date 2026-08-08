Mason Mount injury latest: Michael Carrick addresses early substitution for Man United midfielder

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has revealed that Mason Mount was substituted in the first half of Saturday's pre-season friendly with Paris Saint-Germain as a precaution.

Mount appeared to suffer a foot injury during the early stages of the pre-season friendly with the European champions, and he was replaced by Tyler Fletcher in the 20th minute.

There were immediately fears surrounding the Englishman given his previous injury problems.

However, Carrick has calmed the situation by revealing that the midfielder was replaced in the first half of what proved to be a 1-1 draw as a precaution.

"He got kicked. We just wanted to be careful and look after him. We've been lucky with injuries so far, so we wanted to be careful," Carrick told VG.

© Imago / Lehtikuva

Mount substituted vs. PSG as a precaution

Mount has been a standout performer for Man United during pre-season, impressing alongside new signing Andrey Santos in the middle of the midfield.

Man United must now decide whether Mount will be a part of their Republic of Ireland training camp next week, which involves a friendly against Leeds United on Wednesday night.

"I'm looking forward to [having the whole group in Dublin]. It'll be good. Two more matches to keep developing. The players who have returned showed their quality today," Carrick told MUTV following the draw with PSG.

Senne Lammens and Matheus Cunha both returned to Carrington last week after their involvement in the 2026 World Cup, but the pair missed out on Saturday due to illnesses.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Rashford, Martinez, Mainoo due to return to Man United squad next week

Man United are also set to welcome Marcus Rashford, Lisandro Martinez and Kobbie Mainoo back into their squad for the Republic of Ireland training camp.

The Red Devils will conclude their pre-season against AC Milan on August 15, before facing Hull City in their opening game of the new Premier League campaign on August 22.

As it stands, Rashford will stay with Man United this summer, although it is still possible that the attacker will depart before the transfer window closes for business.