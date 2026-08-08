Man United transfer news: Red Devils confirm permanent sale of highly-rated goalkeeper Radek Vitek

Manchester United have confirmed that goalkeeper Radek Vitek has joined Championship side Middlesbrough on a permanent basis.

Vitek spent last season on loan at Bristol City in the Championship, and an impressive campaign saw him keep 12 clean sheets in 41 appearances.

The 22-year-old had been involved in Man United's preparations for the new campaign, but the speculation surrounding his future has increased of late, and a permanent move to Middlesbrough has now been confirmed.

"Goalkeeper Radek Vitek has agreed a permanent move to Championship side Middlesbrough, subject to registration," read a statement from Man United.

"Radek has been a model professional throughout his time with the club and a popular member of our Academy squads. United would like to place on record our thanks to Radek for his time at the club, and wish him all the best in his next step."

Vitek completes permanent move to Middlesbrough

Vitek has been with Man United since 2020, but he has not made a competitive appearance for the club, spending time out on loan with Accrington Stanley, BW Linz and Bristol City.

The 6ft 6in goalkeeper is highly-rated by Man United but was allegedly not prepared to be a number two next season, which ultimately led to his departure.

Senne Lammens will again be the club's number one goalkeeper during the 2026-27 campaign, with new signing Karl Darlow the number two and Tom Heaton the number three.

Andre Onana has returned on loan to Trabzonspor for the 2026-27 season, while Altay Bayindir has completed a loan switch to Celta Vigo.

As a result, the goalkeeping department at first-team level is now decided ahead of the new season, and Vitek's focus will now be on helping Boro to secure promotion.

Radek’s journey so far ?️ — Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) August 8, 2026

Vitek aiming to help Middlesbrough secure promotion during the 2026-27 campaign

“It feels great to be here," Vitek told the Championship club's official website. “This is a new challenge for me and I’m really excited to be a Boro player.

“The project here is very impressive, because you can clearly see the ambition and where the club wants to go. I’m delighted to now be part of that.

The mission is clear: to go to the Premier League. I think everyone at the club has that mindset, and I want the same thing. Now I just can’t wait to get started.”

It is understood that the deal is worth up to £14m, with the transfer including a 35% sell-on clause for Man United, matching rights and a buy-back option.