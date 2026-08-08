Johor Darul Ta'zim vs. Chelsea: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for pre-season clash

Chelsea will continue their preparations for the 2026-27 campaign with a pre-season friendly against Johor Darul Ta'zim on Sunday.

The Blues are building towards the start of the new Premier League season, with the London club taking on Fulham in their opener on August 24.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Johor DT vs. Chelsea kick off?

The pre-season match will kick off at 1pm UK time on Sunday.

Where is Johor DT vs. Chelsea being played?

The pre-season contest between Johor DT and Chelsea is taking place at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri, Malaysia.

It is the home stadium of Johor DT, who play in the Malaysia Super League.

How to watch Johor DT vs. Chelsea in the UK

TV channels

The pre-season clash will not be available to watch on UK television.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via Chelsea's official streaming service CFC+.

CFC+ costs £14.99 for one year, and it can be streamed through Chelsea's official website or the official Chelsea app.

Highlights

Highlights of the pre-season match will be available on CFC+.

Chelsea's official X account will also post highlights of the contest, including any goals that are scored by the Premier League club.

What is at stake for Johor DT and Chelsea?

Chelsea will face AC Milan and Johor DT on Saturday and Sunday respectively, before concluding their preparations for the new campaign against Real Sociedad on August 15.

Xabi Alonso's team will then tackle Fulham in their first game of the new Premier League campaign on August 24.

Chelsea have plenty of room for improvement in the 2026-27 campaign given that they finished 10th in England's top flight last term.

Johor DT, meanwhile, are also building towards the start of their new season, which begins against Kuching City FC on August 21.

Sunday's match will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides.