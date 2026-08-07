Chelsea transfer news: Serie A heavyweights 'explore' deal for out-of-favour Benoit Badiashile

Serie A giants Napoli are reportedly exploring a deal for Chelsea defender Benoit Badiashile.

The Frenchman is set to leave as part of an effort to offload defenders who have been deemed surplus to requirements following Maxence Lacroix's arrival.

Trevoh Chalobah is nearing a move to Cesc Fabregas's Como, while Axel Disasi is waiting to decide whether to return to West Ham following last season's loan spell.

Meanwhile, Badiashile has emerged as a serious target for Napoli, who are preparing for their first season under experienced coach Massimiliano Allegri.

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Napoli eyeing Badiashile move

According to Sky Sports News, the Italian side are exploring a move for the French defender, with their preference to sign him on an initial loan deal.

Chelsea are seemingly keen to offload Badiashile on a permanent transfer, although there is a suggestion they could compromise on a loan exit if it includes an obligation-to-buy clause.

The update also claims that Napoli are considering former West Ham United defender Nayef Aguerd as a potential alternative.

However, they may have to put all of their efforts into recruiting Badiashile, with Aguerd set to join La Liga side Real Sociedad.

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Chelsea defender in need of fresh start

Badiashile arrived with plenty of promise and expectation when he completed a £33m move to Chelsea from Monaco in January 2023.

However, he has failed to live up to the early billing, with a lack of consistency costing him a regular place in the Chelsea side.

At the age of 25, Badiashile still has plenty of time to get his career back on track, but he needs to be playing regularly if he is to have any chance of living up to the potential he showed during his time at Monaco.

A move to Napoli represents the chance for him to play in the Champions League next season and work with a pragmatic but experienced coach in Allegri, who will likely look to use Badiashile in a back three.