Leeds United vs. RB Leipzig: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for pre-season friendly

With their Premier League opener just two weeks away, Leeds United will welcome Bundesliga side RB Leipzig to Elland Road for a friendly on Saturday.

Daniel Farke's Whites beat Liverpool 4-2 in Chicago last time out, while Die Roten Bullen thrashed Verl 4-0 on August 1.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Leeds face Leipzig this weekend.

What time does Leeds vs. RB Leipzig kick off?

This match kicks off at 2:00pm UK time on Saturday, August 8.

Where is Leeds vs. RB Leipzig being played?

Leipzig will travel to Leeds' ground Elland Road, which boasts a capacity of 37,645 and has been home to the club since its formation in 1919.

How to watch Leeds vs. RB Leipzig in the UK

TV channels

This match will not be broadcast live on TV in the UK.

Online streaming

Thankfully, fans can stream the action live with Leeds' LUTV service for free.

Alternatively, the game will be available to stream live on Red Bull TV, which is accessible for free online or via the Red Bull TV App.

Highlights

Game-changing events, such as goals, will be posted by the LUFC and RBLeipzig X (formerly Twitter) accounts.

Highlights will also be uploaded to the LeedsUnited YouTube channel later in the day.

What is at stake for Leeds vs. RB Leipzig?

Leeds kick off their Premier League campaign against Nottingham Forest on August 22, and will be hoping to continue their strong pre-season with another win on Saturday.

Farke's side come into this clash looking for a third victory on the bounce, after downing Liverpool in Chicago and Sunderland (1-0) in New Jersey during their tour of the United States.

Meanwhile, Leipzig are getting to grips with the demands of new manager Martin Demichelis, who replaced Ole Werner back in June.

The former Bayern Munich and Manchester City centre-back has made a flawless start with Die Roten Bullen, and another victory this weekend would give the club a psychological boost before their final friendly against the Bavarians on August 15, and DFB-Pokal clash with Trier a week later.