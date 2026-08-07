Transfer news and rumours: Leeds United with 'five-goalkeeper shortlist', Celtic make '£9m bid'

Leeds United have reportedly included Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill on a five-player shortlist.

On Thursday evening, the Yorkshire giants finalised a £45m deal for Manchester City stopper James Trafford, who will become their new number one.

However, with Lucas Perri on the brink of moving to Serie A, Daniel Farke requires competition for the England international.

According to Sky Sports News, Leeds hold an interest in adding Gill to their squad after his exploits for Paraguay at the World Cup.

Despite reports in his homeland, Leeds are yet to make a formal offer, but the 26-year-old is seemingly a serious contender to make the switch to the Premier League.

Gill has spent his career at San Lorenzo, albeit not always being first choice, but being named in the World Cup Team of the Tournament for his performances against Germany and France has significantly enhanced his stock.

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Celtic make '£9m bid' for Egypt international

Meanwhile, Celtic are allegedly attempting to add Real Oviedo winger Haissem Hassan to their squad.

Although Celtic began the new campaign with a 1-0 win over Dundee earlier this week, Martin O'Neill is still eager to make notable additions to his squad.

According to Sky Sports News, that has led to interest in Hassan, with a substantial proposal being out forward to Real Oviedo.

The Scottish Premiership champions are said to have put forward a £6m offer, with the deal potentially rising to £9m with add-ons.

Hassan, who is 24 years of age, has contributed just four goals from 81 appearances for Real Oviedo across the last two campaigns.

However, he caught the eye during Egypt's 3-2 defeat to Argentina in the last 16 of the World Cup, with Hassan supplying an assist in that game before the 2022 world champions pulled off what was an unforeseen comeback.

Celtic have reportedly already received a boost in their quest to sign Hassan with the player keen to complete a move to Glasgow.

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Arsenal goalkeeper in line for La Liga move?

Back in the Premier League, Arsenal goalkeeper Tommy Setford could be in line for a move to La Liga.

The 20-year-old has made two appearances for the Gunners - one in the FA Cup and one in the EFL Cup - since a move from Ajax in 2024.

While there is hope that the England Under-21 international can eventually challenge for a regular place in the team, he requires regular game time at senior level.

According to journalist Sam Dean of The Telegraph, Las Palmas are in discussions to sign Setford on loan.

Las Palmas will be playing second-tier football in Spain in 2026-27 having missed out in the playoffs last season.

Croatian stopper Dinko Horkas is currently viewed as their number one, but the expectation would be that Setford would dislodge him for that role or the 27-year-old moves elsewhere.