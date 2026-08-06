Leeds confirm James Trafford transfer: Record fee, contract length, Man City sell-on clause confirmed

Leeds United have completed the signing of goalkeeper James Trafford from Manchester City.

Trafford only returned to the Citizens last summer, but soon found himself demoted to a backup role following Gianluigi Donnarumma's arrival.

The 23-year-old featured in Man City's triumphant EFL Cup and FA Cup campaigns, but he was restricted to just five appearances across the Premier League and Champions League.

Trafford's frustrations created an opportunity for Leeds to pursue a deal to make the England international their new number one goalkeeper.

The Yorkshire club confirmed Trafford's arrival on Thursday evening, with the goalkeeper putting pen to paper on a five-year contract.

Trafford leaves Man City in British record deal

Leeds will pay Man City an initial £40m transfer fee, which could rise to £45m depending on add-ons.

The transfer represents a new club-record deal, surpassing the £35.5m Leeds splashed out to sign Georginio Rutter from Hoffenheim in 2023.

Trafford also becomes the most expensive British goalkeeper in history, taking the record from the £30m Everton paid Sunderland to sign Jordan Pickford in 2017.

The new Leeds man will now look to produce consistent performances to show Thomas Tuchel that he is capable of displacing Pickford as England's number one goalkeeper.

In the meantime, Trafford could feature for Daniel Farke's side in the final three friendlies against RB Leipzig, Manchester United and Augsburg.

What is Man City's Trafford sell-on clause?

As per BBC Sport, Man City have included a 20% sell-on clause as part of the agreement to sell Trafford after just one season.

The report also states they have matching rights for the goalkeeper, which means they will get first refusal if they match a future transfer offer.

Man City are also working on a deal to sign Marseille shot-stopper Geronimo Rulli as Trafford's replacement.

The Argentina international, who briefly spent time at Man City in 2016, is expected to join Enzo Maresca's side as Donnarumma's new understudy.