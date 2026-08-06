Preview: Vitoria de Guimaraes vs Arouca - prediction, team news, lineups

Vitoria de Guimaraes welcome Arouca to Estadio D. Afonso Henriques this weekend as both sides get their 2026-27 Primeira Liga campaign underway.

This encounter marks Tiago Margarido's first competitive match in charge of the Minho hosts following an encouraging pre-season, while Vasco Seabra begins his second full campaign at the helm of the Wolves.

Match preview

Vitoria gave their supporters mixed emotions during the 2025-26 season, ending a 13-year wait for major silverware by lifting the Taca da Liga in January before a disappointing league campaign ultimately resulted in a managerial change.

Luis Pinto was dismissed two months after that League Cup triumph and replaced by Vitoria's B-team coach Gil Lameiras, who oversaw the final nine matches of the campaign, guiding the Minho outfit to a ninth-placed finish in the Primeira Liga table after they lost each of their final three fixtures.

That finish represented Vitoria's lowest placing in the Portuguese top flight for eight years and also condemned the Conquerors to consecutive seasons without European football, having narrowly missed out on continental qualification with a sixth-placed finish in 2024-25.

Now in charge of the side he defeated with Nacional on the final day of last season, Margarido's main objective will be to restore the Minho club to European contention, and the 37-year-old has enjoyed a promising start during his preparations for the new campaign.

Vitoria won five of their seven pre-season fixtures under the new manager, though the latest ended in a 1-1 draw with Varzim inside normal time, and while that run provides encouragement, the hosts can also take confidence from the fact they collected two-thirds of their 42 league points on home soil last term.

© Imago

Arouca also finished the 2025-26 campaign with 42 points, but their eighth-placed finish represented an improvement on the previous season's 12th and saw them end above Vitoria thanks to a superior head-to-head record.

Indeed, the Wolves collected four points from the two league meetings between the sides last term, drawing 1-1 in the corresponding fixture before securing a 3-2 home victory in February, leaving them unbeaten across the last three encounters.

Seabra will be looking to extend that impressive record as he embarks on his second full season in charge following his appointment in October 2024, although Arouca endured a less convincing pre-season campaign.

The visitors managed just one victory from five summer friendlies (D2, L2), failing to score in three of those outings, but they head into the new season on the back of a 2-0 victory over Lusitania FC and will hope that result provides a timely confidence boost.

That said, Arouca ended last season unbeaten across their final three league matches while collecting 17 points from as many away fixtures, and they will aim to improve that return by beginning the new campaign with a positive result in Guimaraes.

Vitoria de Guimaraes form (pre-season friendlies):

W

W

W

D

W

D

Arouca form (pre-season friendlies):

L

D

D

L

W

Team News

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Vitoria have undergone several changes since last season, with former captain Nelson Oliveira eventually departing following a fractured relationship with the club, while Noah Saviolo and Diogo Sousa have completed moves to Trabzonspor and Strasbourg, respectively.

The Minho outfit have strengthened by signing Lohann Doucet, Yeimar Mosquera and Patrick Ouotro, while goalkeeper Oliwier Zych has arrived on loan and is expected to start this weekend amid uncertainty surrounding the future of Charles Silva.

Alioune Ndoye could spearhead the attack, with Samu operating just behind him in the number 10 role, while Beni Mukendi and Goncalo Nogueira are expected to form the double pivot; Thiago Balieiro and Oscar Rivas should feature at the heart of defence.

Arouca approached the summer with the priority of keeping the core of last season's squad together, though Matias Rocha and Amadou Dante have departed for Union de Santa Fe and Zbrojovka Brno, respectively, while loan players have also returned to their parent clubs.

Ignacio De Arruabarrena is expected to start in goal and could be shielded by a back four of Tiago Esgaio, Javier Sanchez, Diogo Monteiro and Jose Fontan, while Ivan Barbero is set to lead the visitors' attack.

Vitoria de Guimaraes possible starting lineup:

Zych; Strata, Viondi, Balieiro, Mendes; Nogueira, Beni; Gustavo, Samu, Camara; Ndoye

Arouca possible starting lineup:

De Arruabarrena; Esgaio, Sanchez, Monteiro, Fontan; Fukui, Van Ee; Trezza, Lee, Djouahra; Barbero

We say: Vitoria de Guimaraes 2-0 Arouca

Vitoria appear to have been rejuvenated under Margarido, as reflected by their impressive pre-season form, and although friendly results do not always provide a complete picture of a team's level, home advantage could prove decisive here.

Arouca's recent record in this fixture deserves respect, but we expect the hosts to make a strong start to the new campaign by securing all three points in front of their own supporters.



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