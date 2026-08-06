Preview: Maritimo vs Casa Pia - prediction, team news, lineups

Newly promoted Maritimo welcome Casa Pia to Estadio do Maritimo on Saturday as both sides get their 2026-27 Primeira Liga campaign underway.

The Funchal hosts return to the Portuguese top flight after winning the Segunda Liga last season, while the Lisbon visitors preserved their top-flight status through the relegation playoffs.

Match preview

After a three-season spell in the second division, Maritimo finally secured their return to the top flight on April 26 with victory over Benfica B before going on to lift the Segunda Liga title following their win against Leixoes on May 1.

Back among Portugal's elite, the Green-and-Reds’ primary objective will be to secure survival and re-establish themselves in the Primeira Liga, having spent 38 consecutive seasons in the top tier before their relegation at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

That responsibility has been handed to Mitchell van der Gaag, who returned to the Funchal club for a second spell in charge following his appointment in June, succeeding Miguel Moita after the promotion-winning manager departed at the end of last season.

Van der Gaag has overseen a mixed pre-season campaign, with his side recording three victories from seven friendlies (D2, L2), although they head into the new term unbeaten across the last four of those matches (W2, D2), while keeping clean sheets in three during that spell.

Maritimo's latest outing was a 1-0 derby victory over rivals Nacional in the Autonomy Trophy, an exhibition competition organised by the Madeira Football Association, and they will hope to carry that momentum into Saturday's opener.

Meanwhile, Casa Pia's aim this season will be to secure survival with fewer complications after finishing 16th in last term's Primeira Liga table, a placing that forced them into a two-legged playoff, where they overcame second-tier Torreense 2-0 on aggregate, with their second-leg victory at Rio Maior proving decisive.

That sequence extended the Geese's unbeaten run in competitive matches to four while also bringing an end to Alvaro Pacheco's brief spell at the Lisbon club following his appointment on January 8.

Appointed in June to replace Pacheco, Filipe Coelho has introduced his own tactical ideas, although the side, which has undergone a major overhaul over the summer, still appear to be adapting after winning just one of their three pre-season friendlies, losing the last two against Feirense (2-0) and Leixoes (6-2).

However, Casa Pia can draw confidence heading into Saturday's opener given they won both previous league meetings with Maritimo during the 2022-23 campaign, recording a 2-1 victory in Funchal before following it up with a 2-0 success in the second leg.

Maritimo form (pre-season friendlies):

W

L

W

D

D

W

Casa Pia form (pre-season friendlies):

W

L

L

Team News

© Imago

Aside from the managerial change, Maritimo have undergone a major squad overhaul, with Samu Silva, Junior Almeida, Rodrigo Borges, Afonso Freitas and Ibrahima Guirassy among the players whose contracts expired.

One notable departure was Carlos Daniel, who finished as the club's joint-top scorer in Liga 2 last season, with Van der Gaag confirming the midfielder had received "a good offer" to join Saudi second-tier side Al Jabalain.

The Funchal outfit have also strengthened by signing Maxime Dominguez and Maurice Boakye, while Rafael Fernandes and Gabor Szalai have arrived on loan among several new additions.

Although Van der Gaag has stressed the need for further reinforcements in the goalkeeping department, Alfonso Pastor is expected to start between the posts, with captain Romain Correia marshalling the defence and Adrian Butzke - joint top scorer for the club in last season’s Liga 2 - leading the attack.

Casa Pia have also experienced significant turnover, with veteran defender Jose Fonte retiring from football, while Gaizka Larrazabal, Rafael Brito and Kiki Silva all departed following the expiry of their contracts, alongside several loanees returning to their parent clubs.

In terms of arrivals, the Lisbon outfit have signed Gabi Pereira from Felgueiras, Rochinha from Famalicao, Henrique Araujo from Benfica and Alassana Jatta from Notts County, while midfielder Selvi Clua has joined on loan.

Head coach Coelho has switched from Casa Pia's regular back three under Pacheco to a four-man defence, and a similar setup is expected here, with Joao Goulart and Kaique Rocha set to partner one another at the heart of the backline.

Meanwhile, Araujo could make his competitive debut as the central striker, though it will not be much of a surprise if veteran attacker Cassiano takes the role, having scored six goals in last season's survival campaign.

Maritimo possible starting lineup:

Pastor; Juliao, Fernandes, Correia, Henrique; Danilovic, Guzzo; Tejon, Andrade, Bouzaidi; Butzke

Casa Pia possible starting lineup:

Sequeira; Geraldes, Goulart, Rocha, Conte; Perez, Ofori; Livolant, Pereira, Rochinha; Araujo

We say: Maritimo 0-1 Casa Pia

There is not much genuine evidence to draw from in terms of momentum, as pre-season friendlies rarely provide a true reflection of a team's level, particularly with new signings, managerial changes and tactical adjustments all in play.

However, Casa Pia's recent experience in the Primeira Liga, coupled with victories in both of their previous two league meetings with Maritimo, gives the visitors the edge, and we expect them to begin the new campaign with a narrow away win.



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