Fabrizio Romano reveals Chelsea's '£18m' transfer agreement for Marc Cucurella replacement

Chelsea have reportedly reached an agreement to sign full-back Pep Chavarria from Spanish side Rayo Vallecano.

The Blues have been searching for a new left-back since selling Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid in June.

They soon identified Chavarria as their preferred target and have been locked in negotiations with Rayo over a transfer.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Chelsea were on the brink of finalising a deal for the 28-year-old defender.

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Chelsea agree Chavarria transfer

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have now reached a final agreement over a deal worth €21m (£18m).

The Blues will pay a guaranteed €19m (£16.3m) to Rayo, with the potential for the deal to rise by a further €2m (£1.7m) depending on add-ons.

The two clubs are exchanging the necessary documents, while Chavarria has been given permission to travel to undergo his medical.

Barring any issues, the defender will then sign his Chelsea contract before being unveiled as the newest member of Xabi Alonso's squad.

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When could Chavarria make his Chelsea debut?

Chavarria has not played in any of Rayo's three official friendlies, so he will need time to build his match fitness.

With Chelsea currently in Asia, Chavarria will miss the upcoming friendlies against AC Milan and Johor DT on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

That means his first appearance in a Chelsea shirt could take place in the club's final friendly against Real Sociedad at Stamford Bridge on August 15.

Given his lack of pre-season action, there is surely some doubt about whether he would be ready to start against Fulham on the first matchday of the Premier League season.