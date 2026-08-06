Preview: Leeds United vs RB Leipzig - prediction, team news, lineups

With the 2026-27 Premier League season fast approaching, Leeds United will welcome Bundesliga heavyweights RB Leipzig to Elland Road for a friendly on Saturday.

The Whites are eyeing a third win on the bounce this weekend, while Die Roten Bullen could make it four in a row.

Match preview

Daniel Farke's Leeds enjoyed a strong campaign in 2025-26, finishing 14th as they ensured survival in the top flight following their promotion from the Championship.

This time around, the Whites will need to be at their best in order to avoid being demoted during their second season back in the Premier League, though if the club's pre-season is anything to go by then they could fare well.

Farke's side beat Liverpool 4-2 in Chicago last time out, recovering from 2-0 down thanks to goals from Brenden Aaronson and Sean Longstaff, as well as a brace from Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

That victory followed up a 1-0 triumph over Sunderland on July 31, and Leeds will be raring to test themselves against Leipzig after consecutive wins over UEFA-competition-level domestic rivals.

Adding to that excitement is the fact that Saturday represents the first time that the Whites are playing on home turf since the end of last season, which they ended with four wins and one draw from their final five outings at Elland Road.

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Meanwhile, Leipzig appointed former Bayern Munich and Manchester City centre-back Martin Demichelis as their new manager back in June, replacing the sacked Ole Werner.

Werner's dismissal came as a surprise to many considering that he guided Die Roten Bullen to a third-placed finish in the Bundesliga last term, returning the club to the Champions League after they missed out on European football entirely in 2024-25.

With that in mind, Demichelis will have plenty to live up to in the dugout, especially considering that Leipzig are the highest-level side that he has been in charge of, previously

To that end, the 45-year-old has made a strong start to life with Die Roten Bullen, kicking off his tenure with a 2-1 win over Altglienicke on July 18, before a 1-0 victory against Ingolstadt a week later.

Topping off Demichelis's opening few fixtures, Leipzig thrashed Verl 4-0 last Saturday, marking three triumphs from three games for the new head coach, who will be keen to maintain his 100% record on the road.

Leeds United friendlies form:

RB Leipzig friendlies form:

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Leeds will be without midfielder Ilia Gruev, who is working his way to full fitness following the meniscus injury he picked up back in April.

That being said, Ao Tanaka should be on hand to start alongside Ethan Ampadu in the centre of the park, while Jayden Bogle and Gabriel Gudmundsson operate as wing-backs.

Further forward, Dominic Calvert-Lewin may be chosen to lead the line, supported in attack by Harry Wilson and Brenden Aaronson.

As for Leipzig, they are missing 18-year-old attacking midfielder Viggo Gebel, who is closing in on a return from the cruciate ligament injury he suffered in October 2025.

In his absence, Johan Bakayoko and 17-year-old Samba Konate could start on the flanks, supporting striker Romulo up top once again.

Leeds United possible starting lineup:

Cairns; Justin, Rodon, Muharemovic; Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson; Wilson, Calvert-Lewin, Aaronson

RB Leipzig possible starting lineup:

Vandevoordt; Henrichs, Esteve, Lukeba, Klostermann; Vermeeren, Maksimovic, Ouedraogo; Bakayoko, Romulo, Konate

We say: Leeds United 2-2 RB Leipzig

Leeds have commendably beaten both Sunderland and Liverpool so far this summer, and they could deliver another strong showing on Saturday.

However, Leipzig will represent another tough test, and as Leipzig get to grips with the demands of their new manager, they may deny the Whites a third consecutive victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.