Preview: Lens vs Sunderland - prediction, team news, lineups

With two weeks to go until their Premier League opener, Sunderland will travel to face Ligue 1's Lens at Stade Bollaert-Delelis for a friendly on Saturday.

Les Sang et Or and the Black Cats will lock horns in two separate matches on the same day, first at 11:00am and second at 3:00pm.

Match preview

Lens enjoyed an excellent 2025-26 campaign, finishing as runners-up in the French top flight alongside securing their first-ever Coupe de France title, beating Nice 3-1 in the final on May 22.

That triumph was a historic moment for Les Sang et Or, but the manager who guided them to it, Pierre Sage, has since departed the club for Crystal Palace.

The man tapped to replace Sage, Dino Toppmoller, will be hard-pressed to replicate his predecessor's success, but he has made a strong start to life in the dugout, winning three, drawing one and losing just one of his five games in charge.

It is also notable that the 45-year-old's only defeat with Lens was an 8-7 penalty shootout following a 0-0 draw with Famalicao, as part of a Como Cup friendly on July 28.

Last time out, Les Sang et Or came from behind to down La Liga's Villarreal 3-1 on August 1, thanks to an equaliser from Matthieu Udol, a spotkick from Florian Thauvin around the hour mark, and a 90th-minute sealer by Rayan Fofana.

Toppmoller will be optimistic about his team's chances on Saturday, especially considering that he is unbeaten at home with his new side, and victory could help to endear him to the fans even further.

© Imago

Meanwhile, Regis Le Bris's Sunderland put together an excellent first season back in the Premier League following their promotion from the Championship, finishing seventh and qualifying for the Europa League in the process.

The Black Cats will be hoping to avoid a second-season slump, and keeping hold of talismanic midfielder Granit Xhaka will go some way towards achieving that endeavour.

However, Le Bris's side have produced a lacklustre pre-season tour of the United States, and while friendly results are of little importance, the boss will be looking for a much stronger showing from his team this weekend.

Sunderland kicked off their summer with a 5-1 demolition of York City, but followed it up with a 4-2 defeat against Liverpool on July 25, and closed out the month with a 1-0 beating at the hands of Leeds United.

The Wearsiders were at least able to round off their stateside action with a 1-0 win over Wrexham, though they were far from convincing despite facing second-tier opposition.

Lens friendly form:

W

D

W

L

W

Sunderland friendly form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Camden Hall, ZUMA Press Wire

Lens will be lighter in defence than ideal without centre-backs Samson Baidoo and Nidal Celik, who are sidelined due to respective thigh and meniscus injuries.

In their absence, Kyllian Antonio, Ismaelo Ganiou, Maik Nawrocki should start as a trio in front of goalkeeper Mathieu Gorgelin, flanked by wing-backs Saud Abdulhamid and Matthieu Udol.

As for Sunderland, they could opt for a pairing of Dan Ballard and Luke O'Nien at the heart of the defence, just behind a double pivot of Chris Rigg and Noah Sadiki.

Up top, Brian Brobbey looks set to operate as the lone centre-forward, aided in attack by Trai Hume, Habib Diarra and Romaine Mundle.

Lens possible starting lineup:

Gorgelin; Antonio, Ganiou, Nawrocki; Abdulhamid, Cuisance, Bulatovic, Udol; Thauvin, Sima; Edouard

Sunderland possible starting lineup:

Roefs; Mukiele, Ballard, O'Nien, Mandava; Rigg, Sadiki; Hume, Diarra, Mundle; Brobbey

We say: Lens 2-1 Sunderland

Lens have impressed under Toppmoller so far, and the new manager will be optimistic about his team's chances on home turf.

Sunderland were not at their best in the US, and while they will put up a fight, it remains to be seen if they can avoid a third defeat in four games.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.