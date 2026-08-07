Preview: Udinese vs Nottingham Forest - prediction, team news, lineups

Preparations for the new season are ramping up and Nottingham Forest will be hoping for a decent test when they go head-to-head with Udinese in the first game of the Friuli Venezia Giulia triangular tournament.

The three-club competition, which also includes Barcelona, consists of three 45-minute matches that will be contested at Udinese’s Bluenergy Stadium this Saturday.

Match preview

Udinese enjoyed a relatively positive season in Serie A last term, with Kosta Runjaic leading his side to a 10th placed finish and a round-of-16 cup run.

The club have consistently finished mid-table for well over a decade, and while stability is certainly a positive, there is no doubt that fans would love to see their side compete.

Udinese have not finished in the top five since the 2012-13 campaign, while their last serious run in the Coppa Italia took place in 2013-14 when they reached the semi-final.

If pre-season games are any sort of indicator, things are not looking great for this upcoming campaign, given the Italian club have failed to win any of their five friendlies so far.

Their last test ended in a 1-0 defeat to Turkish side Trabonspor - the same side that recently acquired Mohamed Salah in a blockbuster transfer.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Nottingham Forest endured a rollercoaster season last year, going through four managers, a Premier League relegation battle and even a semi-final run in the Europa League.

Former Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner has been brought in to deliver some stability and perhaps help the club claim a trophy - something he excelled at during his time in London.

As far as pre-season goes, Forest have delivered some good results, including wins over Notts County, Blackburn Rovers and Portimonense.

However, there have also been some disappointing moments - none more so than their 4-1 defeat against top European contenders Sporting Lisbon.

There are four more tests before the start of the new Premier League season, with Glasner and his side looking forward to their campaign opener against Leeds United on the 22nd of August.

Udinese friendlies form:

D L L D L

Nottingham Forest friendlies form:

W W D W L

Team News

© Imago / Every Second Media

Udinese striker Adam Buksa only managed to score three goals last season, though he has featured in three of the club’s previous four friendlies - a sign that the Serie A side may give him another opportunity.

Speaking of goals, England’s Keinan Davis scored twice during a pre-season friendly with Mainz 05.

The former Aston Villa man will be hoping for another opportunity this Saturday, whether it is against Forest or Barcelona.

When it comes to Nottingham Forest, the team are still without Brazilian defender Murillo, who picked up a thigh injury towards the end of last season.

England’s Callum Hudson-Odoi has been on the shelf since April with a muscle problem, though he is expected to be ready for the start of the new season.

Italian defender Nicolo Savona may take a bit longer to make his return according to Glasner, and as a result he is unlikely to play any part on Saturday.

Udinese possible starting lineup:

Piana; Ebosse, Solet, Kristensen; Gueye, Lovric, Zarraga, Palma; Miller, Bayo; Buksa

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup:

Sels; Abbott, Milenkovic, Cunha; Williams, Dominguez, Gibbs-White, Mcatee, Aina; Jesus, Wood

We say: Udinese 0-1 Nottingham Forest

Forty-five minutes is not a long time to make an impact, meaning we could have a fast-flowing encounter on our hands.

When it comes to the result, we are backing Nottingham Forest to utilise the vast amount of quality in their squad and earn another positive win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.