Man City transfer news: Enzo Maresca identifies Chelsea midfielder as 'dream' Rodri successor

Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca has reportedly identified Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez as a potential replacement for Rodri.

Having entered the final year of his contract, Rodri's Man City future has become the subject of much speculation amid significant interest from Real Madrid.

However, Barcelona have since joined the race for the Spain international and are believed to be ahead of their Clasico rivals in the battle for his signature.

Rodri has made it clear he would rather join Barcelona over Jose Mourinho's side, although the Blaugrana still need to reach an agreement with Man City over a transfer.

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Maresca sees Fernandez as dream Rodri replacement

With the Citizens facing a battle to keep Rodri, Gianluci Di Marzio reports that Maresca views Fernandez as his 'dream' target to replace the 2026 World Cup winner.

The report claims Maresca built a strong relationship with Fernandez during his time as Chelsea head coach.

However, Man City have their work cut out to pull off the transfer, especially as Chelsea still view Fernandez as a key part of their squad.

The Blues value the midfielder at a significant asking price and will be reluctant to sell him to a domestic rival even if they receive an enticing proposal.

Fernandez, who has also been linked with Real Madrid, is under contract with the west London club until the summer of 2032.

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Could Bouaddi be Rodri's successor?

Man City have been working on a deal to sign Lille's Ayyoub Bouaddi, who appears a much more realistic target than Fernandez.

The 18-year-old is valued at around £85m, a demonstration of the level he has shown at a young age and the potential to be one of the best midfielders in the world.

However, Lille president Olivier Letang is still hopeful of retaining Bouaddi's services for the upcoming season.

Even if Man City succeed in the negotiations, it would be a tough task for the teenager to seamlessly replace someone of Rodri's calibre.

With that in mind, Maresca may still want a ready-made midfielder who could take over from Rodri from the outset.