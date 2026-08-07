Barcelona vs. Nottingham Forest: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for pre-season clash

Barcelona will continue their preparations for the 2026-27 campaign with a pre-season friendly against Premier League side Nottingham Forest.

Hansi Flick's team are working towards their opening match of the new La Liga campaign, which comes away to Elche on August 23.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Barcelona vs. Nottingham Forest kick off?

The pre-season match will kick off at 8pm UK time on Saturday.

Where is Barcelona vs. Nottingham Forest being played?

The pre-season contest between Barcelona and Nottingham Forest is being played at Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy.

Bluenergy Stadium is the home of Italian outfit Udinese.

How to watch Barcelona vs. Nottingham Forest in the UK

TV channels

The pre-season clash will not be shown live on UK television.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via Forest TV, which is currently available for £5.99 per month or £44.99 per year.

Highlights

Highlights of the pre-season match will be available on Forest TV.

What is at stake for Barcelona vs. Nottingham Forest?

Barcelona, Nottingham Forest and Udinese are competing at a first-ever Friuli Venezia Giulia Cup, which will be held in Udine, Italy.

The competition consists of three 45-minute matches, with Forest first taking on Udinese, before the Premier League side tackle Barcelona.

The winner of the tournament will be decided by a league format, and it will be ideal preparation for both teams at this stage of pre-season.

Barcelona will open their 2026-27 La Liga title defence against Elche on August 23, while Nottingham Forest's new Premier League campaign starts on August 22 against Leeds United.

Forest's last friendly saw them lose 4-1 to Sporting Lisbon, while Barcelona's last official pre-season clash was a 2-2 draw with Birmingham City.

> Our full preview of Barcelona vs. Nottingham Forest can be viewed here