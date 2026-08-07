Arsenal transfer news: Gunners could now hijack Liverpool move for £188m duo after Vinicius Jr blow

Arsenal have wasted little time reshaping their transfer plans after seeing their ambitious pursuit of Vinicius Jr come to an end.

The Real Madrid superstar has committed his future to the Spanish giants, forcing manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta to look elsewhere.

That search could now lead the Gunners into direct competition with Liverpool.

Arsenal consider move for PSG duo after missing out on Vinicius Jr

© Iconsport / Johnny Fidelin/Icon Sport

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal have already switched their attention to Paris Saint-Germain duo Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye following Vinicius Jr's decision to sign a new six-year contract at Real Madrid.

Barcola has long been admired by the Gunners, but the Reds currently appear to be leading the £145 million race for the France international and are also working on a move for highly-rated Senegal teenager.

Arsenal remain interested in both players, however, and could yet attempt to hijack Liverpool's plans if negotiations with PSG develop favourably.

Barcola would provide an instant upgrade on the left wing with his pace, dribbling and Champions League experience, while the £43 million-rated Mbaye is viewed as one of Europe's brightest young attacking prospects.

Who else could Arsenal now target?

© Imago

Barcola and Mbaye are not the only names under consideration.

Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams remains high on Arsenal's long-term shortlist and would offer the explosive left-sided threat Arteta has been seeking for several transfer windows.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have not abandoned hopes of signing Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid. That deal remains difficult because of the Argentina star's preference for Barcelona, but the north Londoners are understood to be staying in the conversation should the Catalan club fail to complete a move.

Missing out on Vinicius Jr is undoubtedly disappointing, but Arsenal have ensured they are not reliant on one marquee target.

Barcola arguably represents the standout alternative, although Liverpool's strong interest could complicate matters, while Mbaye offers enormous long-term potential if the Gunners are prepared to be patient.

With several elite options still available, Arsenal remain well placed to add another high-quality attacker before the transfer window closes despite seeing their dream move for Vinicius slip away.