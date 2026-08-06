Vinicius Junior future: Real Madrid make incredible announcement as Arsenal suffer transfer heartbreak

Real Madrid have announced that Vinicius Junior has signed a new contract with the capital giants until the end of the 2031-32 campaign.

There has been a host of speculation surrounding the Brazil international's future this summer, with Arsenal pushing to complete a spectacular deal.

However, on Thursday evening, it was reported that the 26-year-old had agreed a new long-term deal with Jose Mourinho's side.

Real Madrid have now confirmed that Vinicius has penned a contract with the club until the summer of 2032, ending the speculation surrounding his future.

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Real Madrid announce six-year contract for Vinicius

"Real Madrid CF and Vinicius Jr. have agreed to extend the contract of our player, who is now tied to the club until June 30, 2032," read a statement from Real Madrid.

"Vinicius Jr. arrived at Real Madrid in July 2018, at the age of 18. In his eight seasons wearing our shirt, he has played 375 matches, scoring 128 goals and winning 14 titles: 2 Champions Leagues, 3 Club World Cups, 2 UEFA Super Cups, 3 La Liga titles, 1 Copa del Rey, and 3 Spanish Super Cups.

"His contribution to all these titles has been transcendental because of his play, his assists and his goals, including those he scored in the last two Champions League finals that Real Madrid has won: the Fourteenth (Paris, 2022) and the Fifteenth (London, 2024).

"During his time with Real Madrid, Vinicius won The Best FIFA Men's Player Award 2024, was named Golden Ball of the Intercontinental Cup 2024, Best Player of the Champions League 2023-2024, Golden Ball of the Club World Cup 2022 and Best Young Player of the Champions League 2021-2022.

"In addition, he was included in the FIFA World XI (2024), also twice in the FIFA FIFPro World11 (2023 and 2024) and on three occasions in the Champions League Team of the Season (2021-2022, 2022-2023 and 2023-2024).

"Vinicius Jr. has become one of the most important players in one of the most successful periods in our history."

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Vinicius "one of the most important players" in Real Madrid's history

Arsenal's interest in Vinicius was incredibly strong, with the Gunners given serious encouragement that a deal was possible this summer.

Mikel Arteta's side were allegedly prepared to break the bank for a player considered to be one of the leading stars in world football.

However, Vinicius' first choice was always to remain at Real Madrid, and he is now preparing for another season at Bernabeu.

The Brazilian has helped Los Blancos win 14 trophies during his time at the club, scoring 128 goals in 375 appearances for the Spanish giants in all competitions, in addition to contributing 100 assists.

Vinicius will be aiming to help Real Madrid return to the top of Spanish and European football during the 2026-27 season.