Real Madrid prepare 'blockbuster' announcement as Vinicius Junior's future is finally decided

Real Madrid will reportedly announce that Brazilian superstar Vinicius Junior has signed a new long-term contract at Bernabeu before the end of the week.

Vinicius' future has recently been the subject of much speculation given the fact that his deal with the Spanish giants is due to expire next summer.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with the attacker, and it is understood that the Gunners had the finances in place to bring the 26-year-old to the Emirates Stadium in what would have been one of the most spectacular transfers of all time.

However, Arsenal's pursuit of the Brazil international is now over.

According to The Athletic, Vinicius has reached an agreement with Real Madrid to renew his contract, ending the speculation surrounding his future.

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Vinicius 'agrees' new six-year Real Madrid contract

The report claims that an announcement from the European giants will arrive before the end of the week.

A key meeting was allegedly held on Wednesday between all parties, and a package was proposed which reflected the player's importance to the club and their project.

Real Madrid have been working on a deal for Yan Diomande for some time, and the club have now announced the arrival of the attacker from RB Leipzig.

There were suggestions that Diomande would be a direct replacement for Vinicius, with Arsenal growing confident of striking a deal for the Brazilian.

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Arsenal's pursuit of Vinicius 'over' as Los Blancos prepare contract announcement

However, it is understood that Vinicius' first choice has always been to remain in Madrid.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Vinicius' new contract will run for six years, and Jose Mourinho has also been heavily involved in keeping hold of the Brazilian.

Mourinho has returned to the Bernabeu dug-out this summer, and the Portuguese is said to have made it clear to Vinicius that he was a vital part of his plans.

Vinicius made the move to Real Madrid from Flamengo in 2018, and he has scored 128 goals in 375 appearances for the Spanish giants in all competitions.

The Brazilian has helped Los Blancos win 14 trophies during his time at the club, meanwhile, including three La Liga titles and two Champions League crowns.