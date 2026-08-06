Preview: Coventry City vs Espanyol - prediction, team news, lineups

Coventry City host Espanyol at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday in a preseason friendly, as Frank Lampard’s newly promoted side continue their preparations for life back in the Premier League.

The Sky Blues return to the top flight after a 25-year absence, while Espanyol arrive having finished 11th in La Liga last season and with their own new campaign just days away.

Match preview

Coventry’s promotion was one of the stories of the 2025-26 Championship season, with Lampard guiding the club to the title and sealing their return to the Premier League on April 17 with a 1-1 draw at Blackburn Rovers.

The focus now shifts entirely to survival, and the Sky Blues will be acutely aware of the challenge ahead, though the examples of Sunderland and Leeds, who both retained their top-flight status last season, offer encouragement that newly promoted sides can hold their own.

Preseason has been steady for Coventry - a goalless draw against Northampton Town was followed by two behind-closed-doors fixtures - a 1-0 win over Leicester City and a 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion, giving Lampard a reasonable platform to assess his squad ahead of the competitive season.

Saturday’s match against Espanyol is the penultimate fixture of Coventry’s preseason schedule, with a game against Monaco to follow before they open their Premier League campaign against champions Arsenal - a formidable first test for a side returning to the top flight.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Espanyol, meanwhile, arrive in good spirits after a solid preseason of their own under Manolo Gonzalez.

The Catalan side opened with back-to-back wins, beating Olot 3-0 and Pau 4-0, before a run of three successive draws against Sabadell (1-1), Burnley (2-2) and Middlesbrough (3-3).

Saturday represents their final preparation fixture before their La Liga opener against Levante on August 16.

The two clubs come into this match at similar stages of their respective preseason programmes, and with both managers likely to use the occasion to rotate and experiment, a close and competitive friendly is the most probable outcome.

Coventry City friendlies form:

Espanyol friendlies form:

Team News

© Imago

Coventry will be without Jack Rudoni, who is continuing his rehabilitation following shoulder surgery at the end of last season and has missed the entirety of preseason so far.

Brandon Thomas-Asante returned to training after the World Cup and featured against West Brom, coming close to scoring, and could be involved again on Saturday.

Loum Tchaouna, who netted in the draw against the Baggies, will be looking to add to that tally.

Espanyol will be without Javi Puado, who remains sidelined with the torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee suffered in January 2026.

Tyrhys Dolan and Marcos Fernandez are both expected to feature and will be looking to contribute at the sharp end once again.

Coventry City possible starting lineup:

Wilson; van Ewijk, Thomas, Perry, Bidwell; Torp, Grimes; Tchaouna, Eccles, Mason-Clark; Simms

Espanyol possible starting lineup:

Dmitrovic; El Hilali, Riedel, Adama, Hinojo; Lozano, Hernandez, Moscardo; Garcia, Dolan, Fernandez

We say: Coventry City 1-1 Espanyol

Coventry will be eager to impress on home soil ahead of their Premier League return, and Saturday offers a chance to build confidence ahead of a demanding opening fixture against Arsenal.

Espanyol have enough quality to test any defence, but with both managers likely to rotate and neither side under pressure to win, an even contest feels the most fitting conclusion to both clubs’ preseason preparations.

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