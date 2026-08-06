Man United transfer news: Red Devils confirm arrival of highly-rated midfielder

Manchester United have announced the signing of midfielder Cristian Orozco from Colombian outfit Fortaleza CEIF.

The 18-year-old made his debut for Man United Under-21s in their match with Altrincham last week, featuring for the final 30 minutes of the contest.

Man United have now confirmed the midfielder's arrival from Colombian football.

"Manchester United have completed the signing of exciting young midfielder Cristian Orozco. The 18-year-old joins from Colombian Categoria Primera A side, Fortaleza CEIF," read a statement from the 20-time English champions.

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Man United confirm Orozco arrival

Orozco played five first-team matches for Fortaleza last season, and it is understood that he was being tracked by a number of major clubs before Man United won the race for his signature.

The Red Devils have revealed that the teenager will initially be "supported by the Academy" while he settles into life in England.

Orozco is expected to be a regular for Man United Under-21s during the upcoming campaign with the view to making the step up to the senior side in the future.

“I know my strengths are my physicality and my technique," the midfielder recently told ESPN Colombia.

"I have those qualities and, with the gift God gave me, I don’t think it will be too difficult. But everything is about adapting. I’m very young and that’s what I’ll need to do."

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Will Man United sign another midfielder this summer?

Man United have brought in two first-team midfielders this summer, signing Andrey Santos from Chelsea and Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa.

Santos has excelled for Man United during pre-season, putting in three impressive performances against Wrexham, Rosenborg and Atletico Madrid.

Tielemans has now joined up with his new teammates after representing Belgium at the 2026 World Cup, and he could make his Red Devils debut in Saturday's friendly with Paris Saint-Germain.

Man United are still keen to sign another midfielder this summer, with Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni said to be their dream target.

However, Rodri's potential move to Barcelona from Manchester City, rather than Real Madrid, could prevent the Red Devils from signing the France international this summer.