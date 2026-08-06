Transfer news and rumours today: Ex-Arsenal star nears possible Gunners reunion as Rangers eye PSV Eindhoven winger

Rangers are actively engaged in formal negotiations with PSV to secure the signature of highly rated winger Couhaib Driouech this summer.

The 24-year-old attacker has established himself as a valuable asset since arriving in Eindhoven in 2024.

During his impressive spell in the Netherlands, he has registered 12 goals and provided 10 assists across 61 competitive appearances.

The Scottish Premiership giants are reportedly willing to meet the valuation set by the Eredivisie outfit, according to Sky Sports News.

Head coach Derek McInnes remains determined to add another dynamic wide player to his squad to provide extra cutting edge in the final third.

Driouech was born in Holland but has proudly represented Morocco at youth level and possesses valuable Champions League experience.

Pompey close to signing themselves on Kamara

© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher/MI News & Sport

Portsmouth are on the verge of completing a sensational permanent transfer for Hull City winger Abu Kamara this summer, according to Football Insider.

The two clubs have reportedly agreed upon a substantial fee for the 23-year-old attacker ahead of his proposed return to Fratton Park.

The above-mentioned source also suggests that Pompey are working to finalise the remaining formalities of this agreement.

Kamara previously enjoyed a successful loan spell with Pompey during their historic 2023-24 campaign.

The dynamic forward registered 10 goals in 52 appearances to help his side secure the League One title and achieve promotion.

However, his career trajectory has stalled significantly since that wonderful season under the guidance of head coach John Mousinho.

The talented winger struggled to make a lasting impact at Hull City before enduring an extremely disappointing loan spell with La Liga outfit Getafe last term.

Sage snaps up ex-Arsenal man in significant defensive addition

© Imago

Crystal Palace are believed to be on the verge of completing a permanent transfer for Japanese defender Takehiro Tomiyasu.

The 27-year-old recently departed Dutch heavyweights Ajax and has been training with the South London club on a trial basis.

According to Fabrizio Romano, following a successful evaluation period, the versatile defender has now been offered a contract by the higher-ups at Selhurst Park.

The experienced international has successfully passed his mandatory medical examinations in the English capital and is expected to sign his new deal within the next 48 hours.

Pierre Sage will be absolutely delighted to secure the services of a proven top-flight talent, as Palace had been actively seeking defensive reinforcements following the recent high-profile departure of Maxence Lacroix to Chelsea.

The Eagles manager is reportedly planning to deploy a back three this season and views his newest acquisition as an ideal option on the left side of that defensive trio.

The Japanese international previously gained valuable experience in England during a four-year spell with Arsenal before his career was disrupted by persistent injury problems.