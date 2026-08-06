Preview: PSV Eindhoven vs Fortuna Sittard - prediction, team news, lineups

Eighty-three days after closing out the 2025-26 campaign with a commanding 5-1 victory over FC Twente, Eredivisie champions PSV Eindhoven begin their quest for a fourth consecutive title with a home fixture against Fortuna Sittard on Saturday.

Despite heading into the campaign with varying aspirations, both teams will be aiming to kick off proceedings on a positive note and start as they mean to go on.

Match preview

Having controlled the title race for much of last season, PSV's eventual coronation came as no surprise as they clinched the league with five games to spare, the earliest in Dutch top-flight history.

Still, Peter Bosz's side refused to ease off, collecting 13 of the final 15 points, only dropping points in a thrilling 2-2 De Topper draw at Ajax's Johan Cruyff Arena on May 2.

While Bosz will have been pleased with his side's relentlessness, their 2026-27 preparations raise some concerns, with Rood-witten winning only two of five pre-season matches, one of which came against lower-league FC Eindhoven.

PSV also suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to KNVB Beker winners AZ Alkmaar in Sunday's Super Cup for their first competitive loss in seven matches since a shock 3-1 defeat to Telstar in March.

As with many great teams, bouncing back from setbacks is a hallmark, and PSV will fancy themselves to respond against a Fortuna side they've beaten in each of the last four meetings, completing consecutive league doubles.

Saturday's hosts have also won six of their last seven Eredivisie games at the Philips Stadion, with a formidable home record laying the foundation for their recent league triumph.

© Imago

After beating FC Volendam on matchday 27 last season to make it three wins from four outings, Fortuna Sittard briefly entered the conversation for European football, only for a poor end to the campaign to see their continental ambitions vanish as quickly as they appeared.

Danny Buijs's side managed just one win from their final seven matches (D1, L5), finishing nine points behind Groningen in ninth place that would have given them a shot at the Conference League play-offs.

Now approaching an eighth consecutive year in the top flight since returning in 2018, Fortuna are closing in on their all-time record of 11 but must improve on their defensive woes from 2025-26, when they conceded the third-most goals in the league - behind PEC Zwolle and Heracles Almelo - and kept the second-fewest clean sheets.

To address that, the Fortunezen have made a couple of additions at the back, and there is no better place to gauge their defensive improvements than the home of the champions, who averaged just over three goals per Eredivisie home match last season.

With games against PSV and AZ Alkmaar in the opening three gameweeks, Saturday's visitors cannot afford a slow start if they want to avoid being on the back foot early.

PSV Eindhoven form (all competitions):

Fortuna Sittard friendlies form:

Team News

© Iconsport / ANP

Jerdy Schouten has not featured for PSV since April due to a knee injury, and the Dutchman is still facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Joey Veerman is unavailable after being sent off early in PSV's loss to AZ Alkmaar, opening the door for Paul Wanner to start.

Sergino Dest will also miss out due to a carry-over suspension, although the right-back may have been rested anyway after his World Cup involvement.

Fortuna's long-term absentee Ramazan Bayram remains unavailable, joining Ivan Marquez as one of two guaranteed absentees.

Summer signings Nick de Groot, Siebe Wylin, and Sven Simons are pushing for competitive debuts, as are loan arrivals Shiloh 't Zand, Ole Romeny, Lequincio Zeefuik, and Anthony Descotte, all brought in to provide attacking depth.

PSV Eindhoven possible starting lineup:

Kovar; Fernandez, Gasiorowski, Flamingo, Sildillia; Mauro Jr, Wanner; Perisic, Mijnans, Van Bommel; Til

Fortuna Sittard possible starting lineup:

Branderhorst; Van Ottele, Hubner, Van Ottele; Dahlhaus, Oukili, Brittijn, Wylin; Romeny, Zeefuik, Peterson

We say: PSV Eindhoven 4-1 Fortuna Sittard

Losing to AZ in the Super Cup was a wake-up call for PSV, and Bosz's side are unlikely to repeat a poor performance in their Eredivisie opener.

We fully expect the home side to cruise to an emphatic win and make an early statement of intent.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.