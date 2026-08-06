Preview: Cambridge United vs Barnet - prediction, team news, lineups

Third-tier Cambridge United will face League Two side Barnet in Saturday's EFL Cup first-round clash at the Abbey Stadium.

The U's are aiming to reach the second round for the first time since 2022-23, while the Bees are competing at this stage for the first time since 2017-18.

Match preview

After suffering relegation from League One in the 2024-25 campaign, Cambridge secured an immediate return to the third tier by securing a top-three finish in League Two last term.

Neil Harris's side collected 82 points from 46 games to clinch the third automatic promotion place, finishing a point clear of Salford City in fourth position.

In an effort to establish themselves in the third tier, Cambridge have bolstered their squad with the additions of Patrick Bauer, Gassan Ahadme, Isaac Heath and Callum Stead, the latter of whom arrived on a free transfer from Barnet.

On the pitch, the U's have put together a strong run of results in pre-season, beginning with three consecutive wins over Cambridge City, Southend United and Championship club Preston North End.

A 1-0 win over PNE was followed by goalless draws against Northampton Town and Norwich City, ensuring they will head into Saturday's EFL Cup tie on the back of three consecutive clean sheets.

Cambridge will aim to build upon those results in their first competitive fixture of the new season as they look to avoid a third consecutive exit in round one of the EFL Cup.

Barnet, meanwhile, are set to compete in League Two for a second straight season after narrowly missing out on the playoffs in their first EFL campaign since 2017-18.

The Bees fell two points short of a top-seven finish despite ending the season with a run of five consecutive victories.

Those results formed part of a nine-game unbeaten run (W5, D2), a streak they will look to extend in their first competitive outing of the 2026-27 season.

Dean Brennan's side have also proven to be a tough team to beat in pre-season, having lost just one of their seven friendly encounters (W3, D4).

However, they failed to win any of their last five friendlies, a run of fixtures that concluded with a 1-1 draw against Bromley at the Hive last Saturday.

Barnet have won two of their previous three games against Cambridge, including a 1-0 home victory in March, but they have not beaten the U's at the Abbey Stadium since 1997.

Cambridge United pre-season friendlies form:

W W W D D

Barnet form (all competitions):

W D D L D D

Team News

© Imago / News Images

Cambridge boss Neil Harris expects Sullay Kaikai to play a role in Saturday's contest after recovering from a calf problem, although he is unlikely to be risked from the start.

Stead will not be able to face his former club, with the striker set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after sustaining a serious ankle injury in pre-season.

Bauer and Heath are set to make their first competitive appearances for Cambridge, while Ahadme is in line for his second debut following a previous loan stint with the club in the 2023-24 season.

As for the visitors, Matthew Cox will make his competitive debut after joining on a season-long loan move from Brentford.

Will Wright and Zac Williams are also among the summer additions who could feature in Saturday's EFL Cup tie.

Striker Kabonga Tshimanga will be looking to showcase the form that saw him score 12 goals in 21 appearances in the second half of last season following his arrival in the January window.

Cambridge United possible starting lineup:

Eastwood; Perry, Bauer, Jobe; Bennett, Mpanzu, McLoughlin, Heath; McConnell, Knight, Ahadme

Barnet possible starting lineup:

Cox; Williams, Wright, Collinge; Senior, Oboforth, Gallagher, Kenlock; Kanu, Knowles; Tshimanga

We say: Cambridge United 1-0 Barnet

Cambridge may have lost to Barnet in March's away clash, but they have avoided defeat in each of their last seven home meetings, and with that in mind, we think they will make full use of home advantage to secure a place in the second-round draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.