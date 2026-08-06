Myles Lewis-Skelly tipped for shock Man United position change amid Arsenal transfer reports

Manchester United could use Myles Lewis-Skelly as an emergency centre-back if they secure a shock deal for the Arsenal man, a former Red Devils Premier League winner has exclusively told Sports Mole.

Thought to have admired the Hale End product for a while, Man United are now 'investigating' a summer deal for Lewis-Skelly, whose 2025-26 season with Arsenal was a largely frustrating one until the closing act.

Lewis-Skelly capitalised on Riccardo Calafiori's injury issues in a breakthrough 2024-25 campaign, but he was relegated to third choice behind the Italian and Piero Hincapie last term, only starting five Premier League matches.

However, the England international forced his way into the midfield over a beleaguered Martin Zubimendi in the latter stages of the season, starting the semi-final second-leg win over Atletico Madrid and playing 90 minutes against Paris Saint-Germain in the final.

Lewis-Skelly has also featured prominently in pre-season as a midfielder, but Lee Sharpe can envisage the 19-year-old filling an entirely unfamiliar role if he moved to Old Trafford.

Myles Lewis-Skelly 'could play centre-back' for Man United

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“I think he’s a great player," Sharpe exclusively told Sports Mole. "I don’t think he played too much at Arsenal last season, but he’s got loads of ability, and he’s obviously very versatile.

"I've not seen a lot of him, but if he can play full-back he could also possibly play as a third centre-back in a back three if there’s an emergency.

“He’s young and he’s got Premier League experience, so I think he’d be a good addition amongst the players who are already through the door."

Lewis-Skelly only signed a new deal at Arsenal last summer following his exceptional 2024-25 season, and his Gunners contract does not expire for another four seasons.

Should Lewis-Skelly be convinced to swap London for Manchester, he 2006-born protege would be following in the footsteps of a few former academy teammates to jump ship from Arsenal to the Red Devils, most notably Chido Obi and Ayden Heaven.

How realistic is a Man United move for Myles Lewis-Skelly?

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Even the most stoic Arsenal supporters could have been forgiven for shedding a tear when watching Lewis-Skelly's contract announcement video in 2025, as a plethora of his family and friends surprised him inside the Emirates walls.

Red and white through and through, Lewis-Skelly did not once complain about his lack of starts last season, and the warmest of embraces with Mikel Arteta following the 3-0 Premier League win over Fulham demonstrated their rock-solid bond.

However, Lewis-Skelly's loyalties will be tested next season when Bruno Guimaraes adds to a stacked midfield already boasting Zubimendi and Declan Rice; if each member of the latter trio is fully fit, Lewis-Skelly could fall by the wayside.

The sheer volume of matches Arsenal will play means that Lewis-Skelly will not be starved of starts, though, and the teenager still future-proofs a Gunners midfield largely made up of players in their mid to late 20s.

Unless Man United stump up a staggering fee - likely £70m plus - Lewis-Skelly will almost certainly not be following in Heaven and Obi's footsteps.

Lee Sharpe was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of NetBet Football.