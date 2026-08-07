Tottenham transfer news today: Done deals, live updates and rumours - August 7

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Tottenham Hotspur transfer news blog on Friday, August 7!

Stay up to date with all of the latest developments surrounding the incomings and outgoings at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as head coach Roberto De Zerbi endeavours to steer Spurs away from the Premier League relegation zone during his first full season at the helm.

Today's Tottenham transfer headlines

Tottenham transfer news today: What's happening on August 7?

The outgoings picture at Spurs moved forward on August 6 when Liverpool emerged as a potential destination for World Cup star Djed Spence; the 25-year-old England international is said to be available for around £35m after Inter Milan's previous interest collapsed.

Spence shone for England at the World Cup as part of the team's run to the bronze medal, but De Zerbi is understood to be planning significant squad changes, and with Inter having walked away from an advanced position earlier this summer, a Premier League move now appears the most likely route for the defender.

Elsewhere in the backline, the Cristian Romero situation remains unresolved after Atletico Madrid joined Inter Milan in pursuing the Argentina international, creating competition that could either drive up the eventual fee or complicate Inter's ability to meet Spurs' valuation of around £43m within the 10-day timeline they set themselves.

Further forward, a 19-goal striker was apparently offered to the Lilywhites as a potential replacement for Richarlison, who can still depart for nothing in 2027 as things stand.

Out wide, Manchester City's Savinho demands supposedly continue to edge higher toward £70m, given that the Sky Blues must pay a premium to hire Chelsea's Pedro Neto as his replacement.

Benfica's Andreas Schjelderup would represent a cut-price alternative at around £47m, but there have been no advancements on that front either, nor have Spurs firmed up their interest in his Norwegian teammate Antonio Nusa of RB Leipzig.