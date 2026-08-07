Man City transfer news today: Done deals, live updates and rumours - August 7

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Manchester City transfer news blog on Friday, August 7!

Stay up to date with all of the latest developments surrounding the incomings and outgoings at the Etihad Stadium, where Pep Guardiola’s former protege Enzo Maresca readies his squad for his maiden Premier League campaign in the Sky Blues hotseat.

Today's Man City transfer headlines

Man City transfer news today: What's happening on August 7?

The long-running Rodri saga shifted on its axis on August 6 when it was reported that the World Cup winner prefers a move to Barcelona over Real Madrid, the Catalan club entering what had previously been framed as a one-horse race involving only their Clasico rivals.

Barcelona are said to be ahead of Real Madrid in Rodri's personal preference, with the Spain international believed to see a return to Spain through Barcelona as the more fitting move given the club's alignment with his playing style.

The development complicates the midfield chain reaction that had given Manchester United hope of signing Aurelien Tchouameni: Real Madrid only had incentive to move the France international on if they had acquired Rodri to replace him, a scenario that no longer applies if Barcelona pull off a sensational hijack.

Enzo Maresca has separately been reported to view Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez as the ideal long-term successor to Rodri within his own squad, a close working relationship from their time together at Stamford Bridge driving the admiration, but Chelsea are under no pressure to sell a player contracted until 2032.

Sticking with blue to sky blue, Man City also learned Chelsea's asking price for Pedro Neto, another player whom Maresca is keen to reunite with in the north.

Goalkeeper James Trafford's move to Leeds United was also announced on Thursday, alongside details such as the record fee, contract length and sell-on clause, leaving City actively working on his replacement.

Geronimo Rulli of Marseille is understood to be edging closer to the Etihad after City submitted an opening bid for the 34-year-old Argentina international, and negotiations are progressing ahead of the Community Shield against Arsenal on August 16.