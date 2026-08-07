Man United transfer news today: Done deals, live updates and rumours - August 7

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Manchester United transfer news blog on Friday, August 7!

Stay up to date with all of the latest developments surrounding the incomings and outgoings at Old Trafford, as head coach Michael Carrick strengthens his Red Devils squad ahead of their highly-anticipated return to the Champions League.

Today's Man United transfer headlines

Man United transfer news today: What's happening on August 7?

Man United announced a modest but promising addition on August 6, as 18-year-old Colombian midfielder Cristian Orozco officially joined from Fortaleza CEIF, having featured for the Under-21s against Altrincham the previous week.

Orozco is expected to begin with the academy before working towards senior consideration, and the signing represents part of United's longer-term development planning rather than an immediate first-team solution.

The more pressing senior news concerned the left-back slot, as Lewis Hall will reportedly not be joining United this summer.

Newcastle United are understood to have made their position clear and now actively pushing the 21-year-old to sign a new long-term contract in the North East, having already lost Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes in a torrid transfer market.

Left-back and midfield were confirmed as United's two outstanding priorities before the September deadline, and Fulham's Antonee Robinson has been named as a credible Hall alternative given his Premier League experience and pace on the left flank.

In the engine room, the Aurelien Tchouameni dream appears to have taken a serious blow, with Rodri's preference for Barcelona over Real Madrid meaning the chain reaction that would have forced Real to move the France international on is unlikely to materialise.