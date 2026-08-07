Liverpool transfer news today: Done deals, live updates and rumours - August 7

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Liverpool transfer news blog on Friday, August 7!

Stay up to date with all of the latest developments surrounding the incomings and outgoings at Anfield, as new head coach Andoni Iraola works to restore the 2024-25 Premier League champions to their former glories in the wake of Arne Slot and Mohamed Salah’s exits.

Today's Liverpool transfer headlines

Liverpool transfer news today: What's happening on August 7?

Liverpool took a decisive step forward in the Bradley Barcola pursuit on August 6 by increasing their offer to £100m, a significant escalation from the original £85.7m bid that opened formal talks with Paris Saint-Germain.

A key advantage has also been confirmed: if both Liverpool and Arsenal were to agree identical deals with PSG, Barcola is understood to prefer a move to Anfield over a switch to north London, handing the Reds a decisive edge in what has become a two-club race for the France international's signature.

PSG's asking price of £145m remains well above Liverpool's revised offer, but the direction of the negotiation suggests both parties are edging towards middle ground as the pre-season programme reaches its conclusion.

Arsenal are confirmed to be the main rival, having also been credited with serious interest in Barcola as a Vinicius Junior alternative following Real Madrid's announcement that the Brazilian had signed a new contract until 2032.

Liverpool's defensive shopping also gathered pace, as Djed Spence has emerged as a potential right-back option following the collapse of his Inter Milan move, with Tottenham Hotspur understood to be asking around £35m for the 25-year-old England international who impressed at the World Cup.

Liverpool's monitoring of Spence is described as genuine but not yet formal, as other unnamed clubs are said to be showing stronger interest at this stage.

Illia Zabarnyi of PSG remains a secondary avenue being explored in defence, although fresh discussions between the player's camp and Liverpool have not led to anything concrete yet.