Arsenal transfer news today: Done deals, live updates and rumours - August 7

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Arsenal transfer news blog on Friday, August 7!

Stay up to date with all of the latest developments surrounding the incomings and outgoings at the Emirates Stadium, as head coach Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta prepare the Gunners for their Premier League title defence.

Today's Arsenal transfer headlines

Arsenal transfer news today: What's happening on Friday, August 7?

After losing to Real Betis in a friendly, Arsenal suffered their second summer transfer window defeat on Thursday evening, when Real Madrid officially announced that Vinicius Junior had signed a new contract with the club until June 2032.

Arsenal are understood to have made extraordinary efforts to sign the Brazil international, including offering to make Vinicius the face of the Premier League and 'skyrocketing' his brand on an economic and global scale.

However, their efforts were not enough, leaving Arsenal's attack still short of the marquee wide addition Arteta had hoped to make, with Vinicius the second significant target to choose an alternative path after Morgan Rogers joined Chelsea.

The Bradley Barcola race has now intensified as the next focus, with Arsenal competing alongside Liverpool for the Paris Saint-Germain forward after raising their own interest, though the France international is said to prefer Anfield over the Emirates if both clubs were to agree identical terms with PSG.

On more positive ground, Bruno Guimaraes is believed to have completed his medical and signed a four-year contract for a fee of £75m, with Arsenal expected to officially unveil the Newcastle United captain imminently.

Attention is already believed to be shifting to the next priority, as a fresh bid in the region of £60m is apparently being prepared for Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa once the Guimaraes paperwork is completed, Arteta still requiring defensive cover for the injured William Saliba.